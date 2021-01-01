PSL

Fan View: 'Fire Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer & his assistant' - Bucs supporters react

Seth Willis
The Buccaneers are currently placed fourth on the table with 46 points from the 28 games played

Orlando Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League suffered a major blow after a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.

Masilake Phohlongo was the hero for the Rockets as he scored the only goal of the encounter in the first half and the Mpumalanga-based side was able to see out the match.

After the loss, the Bucs are fourth on the log with 46 points from 28 matches, four fewer than AmaZulu who are second and need just one win from the remaining two matches to seal the second position, and with that Champions League football.

Golden Arrows are third, also on 46 points, and Pirates will hope to outscore them while holding thumbs that other results go their way so they can stake a claim for Champions League football next season.

Third place will guarantee a Caf Confederation Cup berth.

After the recent defeat, pressure is now even more on Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

A section of the fans took to their social media accounts to express their frustration, stating the 51-year-old should pack his bags and head back to Germany.

