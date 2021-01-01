Fan View: 'Fire Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer & his assistant' - Bucs supporters react

The Buccaneers are currently placed fourth on the table with 46 points from the 28 games played

Orlando Pirates' hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League suffered a major blow after a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.

Masilake Phohlongo was the hero for the Rockets as he scored the only goal of the encounter in the first half and the Mpumalanga-based side was able to see out the match.

After the loss, the Bucs are fourth on the log with 46 points from 28 matches, four fewer than AmaZulu who are second and need just one win from the remaining two matches to seal the second position, and with that Champions League football.

Golden Arrows are third, also on 46 points, and Pirates will hope to outscore them while holding thumbs that other results go their way so they can stake a claim for Champions League football next season.

Third place will guarantee a Caf Confederation Cup berth.

Article continues below

After the recent defeat, pressure is now even more on Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

A section of the fans took to their social media accounts to express their frustration, stating the 51-year-old should pack his bags and head back to Germany.

@orlandopirates fire the coach and his assistant 😏 — Sandile (@smlunguana) May 31, 2021

If they don't fire that person they call a COACH seriously things will get worse at Pirates — Sir Giant (@mandla53) May 31, 2021

I'm really not a huge fan of chop and change, but JZ should leave now. It's not even about the recent loss but how we play as a team, no plans in place 💔 #once&always #DStvPrem #Orlandopirates — uNADA (@yanganada) May 31, 2021

Gavin Hunt should be the next @orlandopirates all his Wits players are there 🙂, Mohango, Pule, Monare, Motswari etc.. — Magasela (@Uchaszee) May 31, 2021

@orlandopirates cannot fire JZ and his assistant unless they deal decisively with the voice(s) on the other side of walkey-talkey. @ThabisoTema @SkepeMatsebane @Powerfm987 #powerbreakfast — Domkop Ye Genius (@DonaldQuadratic) May 31, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS.



You have turned the Mighty Orlando Pirates into a useless team.



TS Galaxy took 4 points from us this season, if that doesn't open the eyes of the small remaining JZ fans then idk what needs to happen.



My song since last year, JZ and Fadlu OUT!!! Tsek man🚮 pic.twitter.com/1PwZbc4oot — JZ MUST GO - ☠ (@Mr_Heronation) May 30, 2021

You desperately want to win, BUT, you choose to substitute your weakest link with only 10 Minutes left.?? OR you thought Galaxy will just watch and let you win?



Good Bye JZ...the pain is enough. — Selby-TheFixer (@Selbyy27) May 31, 2021

Why doesn't the manager answer and take responsibility for the team failing? — Sandile Shangase (@sandilelas) May 31, 2021

Plz can somebody help us to remove /fire this photograph coach JZ the team is to big for him he fails to match the stardand of the quality players in the team plz plz management buy him a camera as his compesation nd fire this photograph — Toots Ndexs (@TNdexs) May 31, 2021

ZB must go finish and klaar...Dan Malisela must come — LavitaGinLoading (@ChimaneMoepi) May 31, 2021

I'm done with Orlando Pirates. I will not allow you and your Zinbauer to mess with my health. — 🇨🇻🇿🇦 King Leo™ 🏳️ (@MrLee_1) May 30, 2021

Gavin Hunt is looking for a job so, can @orlandopirates make us a favor by not hiring him. I believe Dan Malesela and Lehlohonolo Seema can do a better job. — #27October2021VoteForEFF (@Happy36996506) May 30, 2021

JZ is still at Orlando I don't think saw, nothing is left of him, the club must release him with immediate effect, Hunt is available he knows our players, European coaches it's a no no for Pirates now we're enough now we need a local coach #orlandopirates — SIBABALO (@Pheneas34920279) May 30, 2021

Orlando Pirates @orlandopirates @UP_THE_BUCS is not an Ordinary Team, we are not Happy as Fans Something must happen, — PG Nkambule (@MduPG) May 30, 2021

We need Benny McCarthy as a Head Coach, please Screamer Must Go please, we are tired of him, he must step down please. We are loosing everything under his management Njoo, madala must Go home with peace — Nesengani TR (@Nesengani9) May 30, 2021