Fan View: 'Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs for officially avoiding relegation' - Twitter reacts to Swallows FC draw

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Many took to social media to discuss the Soweto Derby match which saw Leonardo Castro's header cancel out Kagiso Malinga's opening goal

Kaizer Chiefs had to come from behind to hold Swallows FC to a 1-1 draw in the Soweto Derby encounter which was played at FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The draw saw Amakhosi stretch their winless run to four matches in the PSL and they have been displaying relegation form having won just two of their last 15 league matches.

However, some Chiefs fans were relieved to see the Glamour Boys hit the 30-point mark which is supposedly needed to guarantee PSL survival. 

The Soweto giants are placed 10th on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone, but Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who are in the relegation play-off spot (15th), have a game in hand.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Soweto Derby match:

 

