Fan View: 'Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs for officially avoiding relegation' - Twitter reacts to Swallows FC draw

Many took to social media to discuss the Soweto Derby match which saw Leonardo Castro's header cancel out Kagiso Malinga's opening goal

Kaizer Chiefs had to come from behind to hold Swallows FC to a 1-1 draw in the Soweto Derby encounter which was played at FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The draw saw Amakhosi stretch their winless run to four matches in the PSL and they have been displaying relegation form having won just two of their last 15 league matches.

However, some Chiefs fans were relieved to see the Glamour Boys hit the 30-point mark which is supposedly needed to guarantee PSL survival.

The Soweto giants are placed 10th on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone, but Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who are in the relegation play-off spot (15th), have a game in hand.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Soweto Derby match:

Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs for officially avoiding relegation, very well done Khosi nation ✌️#DStvPrem#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/MTLaGZD83B — 🇿🇦La Decima loaded... KBY🇸🇩🇸🇩 (@Mlandzeni1) May 12, 2021

I am starting to think, Gavin Hunt doesn’t/ never liked Kaizer Chiefs as a brand.



When he was at SSU, he used to beat the hell out of KC, so he did when was at Wits... now he is at KC, he wanna take the team to the lower division🤦‍♂️ — uTatakho (@Sisou_10) May 12, 2021

This is a win for Chiefs 30 points in the bag, who would have thought pic.twitter.com/kWmxpAu51g — Pauline (@Miss_PauLee) May 12, 2021

If TTM won their game, Kaizer Chiefs woud be in the relegation group 🥺🤭 at this rate I doubt they going to finish in the top 10 #DStvPrem I may not like Chiefs much (because of their fans) but South African football needs them! 🙏 — X 🇿🇦 (@RealThabizolo) May 12, 2021

@KaizerChiefs fire Gavin Hunt. Enough is enough — Dr Bigger (@Sydney64921070) May 12, 2021

So Amakhosi etshwere 30 points 😏😏😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/wbI12NCjzq — Sdumomoabi (@sdumomoabi) May 12, 2021

FT: @KaizerChiefs 1-1 @Moroka_Swallows



That’s 17 draws for 🦅 this season and they’ve taken 4pts from Amakhosi in the #DStvPrem — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) May 12, 2021

Another draw for Swallows FC, but they edging closer to confirming their top 8 place



Kaizer Chiefs are seriously running out of games to make top 8#DStvPrem #DStvPremiership #SSDiski #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs #TheBirds Parker Gavin Hunt Ngcobo Castro Mashiane Nurkovic pic.twitter.com/V8FOma3FDa — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) May 12, 2021

chiefs should play the relegation play offs so their players Come to their senses — Ntuthuko Duma (@Duma08) May 12, 2021

Bernard Parker one of the reasons why Khama Billat hasn't enjoyed his spell as a Amakhosi player, one of the reasons why Kokota Pianos form and confidence has dipped.... — The-General (@SihleTheGenera1) May 12, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs is finishing the season like those Comrades Marathon runners who literally come crawling towards the finish line. #DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life #Ssdiski — tebz (@tololodj) May 12, 2021

Moroka Swallows should replace Rasta, they draw better than him... #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/7H5AzCTKJI — MonatellyMag (@Sharx515) May 12, 2021

What if Gavin Hunt discusses the Starting line up and Subs up with Benard Parker. Mhmmmm — Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) May 12, 2021

#ssDiski @SuperSportTV #babizebonke @SimplyCarol8 at least Kaizer Chiefs manage to get 1 points half of bread is better than nothing ✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️ — MUNANDI RENDANI (@MunandiRendani) May 12, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs survive relegation by the barest of margins 😆😆😆😆. — Welcome Coach Hugo (@Tshepo_SS) May 12, 2021

Eish @KaizerChiefs finally reached 30 points.

The worst for #Amakhosi, now, would be to play in the playoffs

They are only safe from straight relegation . — Vela Xanko (@VXanko) May 12, 2021

TRUTH BE TOLD: AMAKHOSI R fighting for survival & not for 4d Top 8. Reasons:

- Chiefs is capable of collecting zero points from the last 3 games

- number 11 to number 15 are all capable of achieving the minimum of 29 points from the remaining games and leave Chiefs at number 15. pic.twitter.com/n1sy92MbKN — Mthandeni Nene (@MthandeniNene) May 12, 2021

Bernard Parker every time Kaizer Chiefs gets a set piece: pic.twitter.com/znDwztKEmt — Karabo🐐 (@KaraboRithuri_) May 12, 2021

#GavinHunt has lost that dressing room, signs have been there & I think the incident where #BernardParker was swearing at #SamirNurkovic made it clear. #KaizerChiefs — Zondwa zintshaba (@Tabile_Zukile) May 12, 2021

I'm frustrated with my Amakhosi too😭❤



But, I believe that we will turn it around. From July 2021, we are allowed to buy players.

Gavin is the right man.

Let him continue — Mokone (@mokone_eddie) May 12, 2021

A captain must possess leadership qualities. Someone teammates look up for guidance, inspiration and motivation. How is Parker a team captain? Today’s incident proved Parker to be the opposite of what is required of a captain. @KaizerChiefs #KaizerChiefs #BabizeBonke #SSDISKI — Matome®️ (@BrianRamalepe) May 12, 2021

Gavin Hunt is the worst coach any team can ever have — Ntwa Dumela Zingelwayo (@njivana) May 12, 2021

Swallows has played 10 draws away from home but remain the only team unbeaten at home this season.

Swallows will joun Black, Freestate Stars for finishing above Chiefs in their first season in the PSL. #BabizeBonke #ssDiski #DStvPrem — baba mthethwa (@hothaata) May 12, 2021

Actually Pitso was running away from making fun of Gavin Hunt for such an embarrassing season he's having. — Fabinho's big bro (@LwazmeroDlams) May 12, 2021

This is so Hurting, a Big team like Amakhosi fighting for Top8, fighting for 30 points, Really,these kind of things make us regulars at MensClinc.@SuperSportTV @SimplyCarol8 #BabizeBonke — SINDISO MATHOLE (@sndisomathole) May 12, 2021

#SSDiski South Africa please pray for Kiazer Chiefs kubiiii. Happy International Nurses Day to all Nurses out there @SimplyCarol8 — Star Ndebele eLimehill (@star_Ndebele) May 12, 2021