Fan View: Chippa United and Hunt deserve each other

The tactician has landed a new job at the Gqeberha club after he was released by Amakhosi who struggled in the league last season

Gavin Hunt's appointment as head coach of Premier Soccer League side Chippa United has elicited mixed reactions from the online community.

The 56-year-old tactician landed the Chippa United job after he was sacked by Kaizer Chiefs after a poor season in the PSL. Although the Glamour Boys finished eighth in the local league, Hunt surprisingly managed to lead them to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

The tactician has been appointed in the place of Lehlohonolo Seema, who left after he helped the club remain in the top-flight through the play-offs.

Hunt is the longest-serving manager within the South African league and has won numerous individual and team awards, but some fans believe he will not stay long at his new workstation.



This is because Chilli Boys owner Chippa Mpengesi is renowned for not having patience with underperforming coaches, and is not afraid to replace the manager of his team.

Hunt's major achievements came in 2008, 2009 and in 2010, when he helped SuperSport United win the PSL title in three consecutive seasons.

He also won the PSL trophy with Bidvest Wits - his latest league achievement - in the 2016/17 season as well as the Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN 8 trophies with the Clever Boys.

Article continues below

His first major trophy was the Absa Cup with Moroka Swallows in 2004.

How Twitter reacted to Hunt's appointment:

Good, Gavin Hunt and Chippa Mpengase deserve each other.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fgan1ONNe2 — Masego Sefolosha (@MasegoBT) July 7, 2021

Gavin Hunt will be fired again yooooh, fired after fired. pic.twitter.com/GFza0axXmP — 📀Maqhobozakwasani📀 (@NjabuloQhobs) July 7, 2021

Am I surprised Gavin Hunt accepted the Chippa United job? Please give him time — Fikile Mlisana (@FikileMlisana) July 7, 2021 He must have been very desperate yoh... pic.twitter.com/3DWgIKBclC — 📀Malome Violence🇸🇿👨‍🎓🖤💣🔥 (@ThaboM_RSA) July 7, 2021

You see Rob, before you get into a relationship with a widow, there are two important questions one must ask:



One: How many husbands have you had?

Two: What killed them all?



I hope you understand😉@robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/HDMiNOhhu3 — Steve NOT Komphela (@BigWordKomphela) July 7, 2021

Gavin doesn't look happy it reminds when he was announced at chiefs🥅⚽🥅💉💉💉 be warned 🥅⚽🥅 pic.twitter.com/UYqnt0ezC4 — Sir_Dupry 🇿🇦 (@Sir_Dupry) July 7, 2021

Same blank stare, I noticed that too. It's like he's saying 'What did I get myself into, here?' — Thembekani Dlamini (@thembekanid) July 7, 2021

This appointment makes me believe that Mpengesi is an ambitious man who wants success for his football club. — Masango Sibusiso 🇿🇦🇹🇿 (@SbuMasang) July 7, 2021

Is he that hungry already? — Mr G. Phumudzo Mudzunga (@gp_mudzunga) July 7, 2021

But it's not about hunger, it's about doing what he loves, something money cannot buy — MOKONE (@IamMahlodi) July 7, 2021

There goes Gavin Hunt's respect and dignity when it comes to football and his CV, not every job is there for taking, sometimes we need to decline the offer for the sake of respect and dignity.😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/x3xiUpCOUU — Mr Quarantine ✊ (@BrianMp14270182) July 7, 2021

He will coach only 5 games then boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/QvO47BbAnU — TUMI (@Boitumelo_ZA) July 7, 2021

Let's all bet how long he will last... I say within the first 10 games he will be fired. pic.twitter.com/9ZObPmcUmu — Someone's Son (@Tshepi_11_) July 7, 2021

When are you planning to fire him mr Mpengesi pic.twitter.com/wtAGjDa01i — Tumza_lenyora (@Tumelo89464559) July 7, 2021