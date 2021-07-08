Fan View: Chippa United and Hunt deserve each other
Gavin Hunt's appointment as head coach of Premier Soccer League side Chippa United has elicited mixed reactions from the online community.
The 56-year-old tactician landed the Chippa United job after he was sacked by Kaizer Chiefs after a poor season in the PSL. Although the Glamour Boys finished eighth in the local league, Hunt surprisingly managed to lead them to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.
The tactician has been appointed in the place of Lehlohonolo Seema, who left after he helped the club remain in the top-flight through the play-offs.
Hunt is the longest-serving manager within the South African league and has won numerous individual and team awards, but some fans believe he will not stay long at his new workstation.
This is because Chilli Boys owner Chippa Mpengesi is renowned for not having patience with underperforming coaches, and is not afraid to replace the manager of his team.
Hunt's major achievements came in 2008, 2009 and in 2010, when he helped SuperSport United win the PSL title in three consecutive seasons.
He also won the PSL trophy with Bidvest Wits - his latest league achievement - in the 2016/17 season as well as the Telkom Knockout Cup and MTN 8 trophies with the Clever Boys.
His first major trophy was the Absa Cup with Moroka Swallows in 2004.
How Twitter reacted to Hunt's appointment: