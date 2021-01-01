Fan View: How football celebrated Mendy & Ziyech’s Champions League triumph with Chelsea
Chelsea’s Uefa Champions League triumph has sent social media into a frenzy.
The Stamford Bridge giants were crowned as European champions having silenced Manchester City 1-0 at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.
Kai Havertz’s first-half effort settled the encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men labouring in vain while trying to get the equaliser.
Thanks to the Blues’ win, they have now won the tournament for the second time in their history.
Below are some tweets on how fans celebrated Chelsea’s success.
Less than than 10 minutes. Not a Chelsea fan but I’m rooting for you people 🙌🏽— Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) May 29, 2021
Korede said it though. Congrats Chelsea 🏆💙 https://t.co/GBo5UyvRGd— Akorede (@koredebello) May 29, 2021
Omo, Chelsea hold City for their hand o 🙆🏾♂— Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) May 29, 2021
Really good defending & counter attacking play
Drops a blue heart if you are a chelsea fan!!!! Ahhh— CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🏆 (@kofoworola__a) May 29, 2021
Chelsea fans that have blood pressure issues should not watch this match. 🤣— Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) May 29, 2021
Congratulations to Chelsea😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/gpR7UuNtlr— SHANK COMICS🌝 (@Obacruze) May 29, 2021
Thanks for writing us off. Chelsea for life #UCLFinal— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 29, 2021
Big congratulations to Chelsea FC, the best team won on the night. ✅🍷🍷— Mr Bayo (@mrbayoa1) May 29, 2021
Chelsea don go do jazz ooo....😂😂😂— Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) May 29, 2021
Chelsea fans let’s continue praying— CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🏆 (@kofoworola__a) May 29, 2021
Chelsea fans, all I want you guys to do is trust in the boys, drink water and relax because we’re winning the Champions league trophy tonight.— Chelsea Babe(Chelsea will win CL) (@debbie_chelsea) May 29, 2021
Up Chels
Chelsea for life 💙🥶 #JoorNation— DJ KAYWISE (@djkaywise) May 29, 2021
He has won everything in football— Brainard100 (@BrainardSamson) May 29, 2021
Kante for President#Chelsea #ChampionsLeagueFinal pic.twitter.com/wuY87uKcEH
We are the champions congratulations @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/fo3itBrHCf— Kola Susan (@SusanKola) May 29, 2021
The Pride of London— G E E H A Y👌 (@IamGeehay) May 29, 2021
The 2021 Champion 🏆#UCLFinal @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/wniglovFRv
Pls just Comment with blue love 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Up @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/pJAi7yis1q— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 29, 2021
Who are the Champions of Europe??? Up @ChelseaFC— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 29, 2021
A Cup for the Champions and the Drink of Champions @aphrospirit 🏆🥇🥇🥇🥇🤗🥇🥇🧢💙🧢💙🧢💙🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 pic.twitter.com/OCFXhRKIvJ
Up Chelsea— Mide (@mide_vicky) May 29, 2021
Chelsea I’m Happy!!!💙💙💙— Ibn Kar€€m (@Damilar23679367) May 29, 2021
#Chelsea💙💙💙💙💙💙💙— Dotun Adeyemo (@Dotun22) May 29, 2021
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙@ChelseaFC— immortal (@sapademic202) May 29, 2021
Chelsea!!!— Mr Okicks (@_mr_okicks) May 29, 2021
One thing is to sack your coach mid season, another thing is to get a good coach to replace him. Chelsea management got it right sacking Lampard for Tuchel.— Opeyemi Babalola (@CACCOT1) May 29, 2021