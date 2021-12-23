Kaizer Chiefs defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 on Wednesday to go third on the PSL assignment staged at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

It took Amakhosi just 36 minutes to open the scoring courtesy of Khama Billiat who tapped in a Njabulo Blom pass. It happened to be the only goal in the first half despite the many chances created by both teams.

With 10 minutes to go, the scorer became the provider, this time around setting up substitute Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who had replaced Phathutshedzo Nange in the 73rd minute.

The Soweto heavyweights are now on 28 points after eight wins, four draws, and as many losses from the 16 matches they have played. Fans have taken to their respective accounts to react differently from the win.

Article continues below

Biggest club in the world the one and only Kaizer Chiefs ✌️✌️💛❤️#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/x5qoYeIZKh — Vutomi Nthane (@tomzanaNthane) December 23, 2021

I congratulate Kaizer Chiefs for beating Maritzburg United 2-0. Indeed this is a Christmas present for the Amakhosi faithfuls.

The boys did us proud during a difficult time when the team was ravaged by Covid-19.

Give those men some Bells, with crushed ice, shaken not stirred. — Collin Macheke (@collinmacheke) December 23, 2021

Good morning @KaizerChiefs



Please don't forget to continue looking for a quality defensive midfielder - get Bongani Zungu.



Again, please contact Stellenbosch FC for the services of Ashley Du Preez.



Enjoy your festive holidays ✌🏿❤️ — Pfizer Chiefs ❤️✌🏿 (@MotsoAphi) December 23, 2021

@KaizerChiefs has played 2 game less and they are fighting for 2nd position imagine if the coach was picking the team on merit not favoritism we would be fighting for the league now — Siya (@juca_siyabulela) December 23, 2021

We are not playing good football but winning games which is a sign of improvement, we just need to reinforce the team ngo January and instill confidence on our players @KaizerChiefs — Hola Magents (@hola_magents) December 23, 2021

@KaizerChiefs can you please tell Parker to stop jumping on other players. One day he will hurt someone’s back. https://t.co/XZSNBOjSxY — SewelaNkoana (@sewelankoana) December 23, 2021

@KaizerChiefs Thank you for the best birthday gift yesterday the three points made my night extra special, well done to the boys #Amakhosi4Life ✌✌. — Stanley Mokwetli (@Mok_Stan) December 23, 2021

If Kaizer Chiefs play N.N. Ngcobo and N. Blom consistently till the next transfer window... those gents goto European teams easy!

Chiefs have 💎's on their hands. — Mjita (@Thando______) December 23, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs, Real Madrid and Liverpool caused me to oversleep... So happily and peacefully 😊😊 — Frank Talk (Bafentse) (@Frank_Relaoded) December 23, 2021

@KaizerChiefs please tell your coaches to stop benching Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, the boy proved himself enough to be respected 🥺🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/Cttl7ju6ZM — ᴍᴀᴍᴏʜᴀғᴀ❤️ (@Mpolomohafa_) December 23, 2021

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is a spectacle. This goal makes my life.... what a way to finish 2021 #Amakhosi4Life @KaizerChiefs dumela 💛✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/g0NYCDfZ1p — Daughter of Mricho🤍 (@Lumka_Mabotha) December 23, 2021

My December will be lit thanks to @KaizerChiefs thank you very much for the early Christmas present ❤✌ #Amakhosi4Life #casspernyovest — IKE The November Man✌❤ (@ike_ngeke) December 23, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs winning last night fulfilled my heart. It looks like Blom keeps improving game by game. — Khaliphani (@khaliphaniiii) December 23, 2021