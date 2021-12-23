Fan View: 'Biggest club in the world the one and only Kaizer Chiefs' - reactions after vital win over Maritzburg United
Seth Willis
Ignat Manjoo
Kaizer Chiefs defeated Maritzburg United 2-0 on Wednesday to go third on the PSL assignment staged at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
It took Amakhosi just 36 minutes to open the scoring courtesy of Khama Billiat who tapped in a Njabulo Blom pass. It happened to be the only goal in the first half despite the many chances created by both teams.
With 10 minutes to go, the scorer became the provider, this time around setting up substitute Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who had replaced Phathutshedzo Nange in the 73rd minute.
The Soweto heavyweights are now on 28 points after eight wins, four draws, and as many losses from the 16 matches they have played. Fans have taken to their respective accounts to react differently from the win.