Fan View: Baxter is 'killing' Kaizer Chiefs, he must leave now

Austin Ditlhobolo
BackpagePix.

Many Amakhosi supporters are unhappy with the two-time PSL title-winning coach

Kaizer Chiefs dropped points after they surrendered a one-goal lead in their 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC in a PSL clash on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi took the lead when Keagan Buchanan scored an own goal while attempting to clear Keagan Dolly's square pass in the first half, but Bonginkosi Ntuli levelled matters for Usuthu after the restart with a header.

Chiefs are now undefeated in their last three matches including their Soweto Derby win over their archrivals Orlando Pirates, but many of the club's fans have lost faith in coach Stuart Baxter.

Editors' Picks

Supporters took to social media to criticize the British tactician with some accusing him of 'killing' the confidence of the players and that he will leave the club in a poor state, while also calling for his dismissal.

Read how Twitter reacted to the draw between Chiefs and AmaZulu here:

asyncsrc="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">