Fan View: Baxter is 'killing' Kaizer Chiefs, he must leave now

Kaizer Chiefs dropped points after they surrendered a one-goal lead in their 1-1 draw against AmaZulu FC in a PSL clash on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi took the lead when Keagan Buchanan scored an own goal while attempting to clear Keagan Dolly's square pass in the first half, but Bonginkosi Ntuli levelled matters for Usuthu after the restart with a header.

Chiefs are now undefeated in their last three matches including their Soweto Derby win over their archrivals Orlando Pirates, but many of the club's fans have lost faith in coach Stuart Baxter.

Supporters took to social media to criticize the British tactician with some accusing him of 'killing' the confidence of the players and that he will leave the club in a poor state, while also calling for his dismissal.

Read how Twitter reacted to the draw between Chiefs and AmaZulu here:

Guys are agree with those who say, the likes of Radebe, Ngcobo and Mashiane etc should move in January. But somehow i feel we giving this fraud victory.



Are we gonna lose/sacrifice such talent because of one man?



Baxter must leave Chiefs guys. — Sheikh Bilal (@Master_P_61703) November 24, 2021

This pensioner called Baxter is killing Kaizer Chiefs with his useless old players. — TSHEPO (@Tshepo_Tt22) November 24, 2021

Why Kaizer Chiefs bring Ntseki if they don't care about young players? because Baxter is killing our development players nxaaa😠😠😠😠😠😠 — Ntandazo Mdeni (@MdeniNtandazo) November 24, 2021

What I know is that Baxter is gonna leave us in the worst situation than that of 2015 — Therry (@Bhuti_T_) November 24, 2021

I'm tired of Stuart Baxter, I really want him to go. I had enough! 😔 — ᴍᴘᴏʟᴏᴋᴇɴɢ❤️ (@Mpolomohafa_) November 24, 2021

Baxter Must Go, YIN ENZIMA LAPHO ??? — FREEDOM (@Mr_KD_Jnr) November 25, 2021

A certain coach there by Naturena💔needs to leave us alone💔



It's so depressing watching this team, aboNkosi, Sabelo and Happy should seek pastures new for the Greater good of their careers, Stuart Baxter is disgusting. I have lost all hope on dai man😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/IUrVML1XW2 — KING SPEECH (@LucaM40) November 25, 2021

Cole Alexander has not given Kaizer Chiefs anything but he starts every game. Baxter must go to hell — Phaahla 🇿🇦 (@TauYaPhaahla) November 24, 2021

On behalf of chiefs fans please let go of Stuart Baxter. The club is going backwards and he's killing our youngsters with favouritism and his old players @KaizerChiefs @KaizerJunior — Nicholas sandile (@Nicholassandil4) November 25, 2021

Baxter and his must just leave our beloved kaizer Chiefs — Nyamosabelo🇿🇦💛✌ (@TheGreatKhali95) November 25, 2021

The damage that Baxter will leave at Kaizer Chiefs will take years to fix — Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) November 24, 2021

This red card is on Baxter,Baxter must leave now😠 — Lungelo Dona Mkhize (@lungelo_mkhize) November 24, 2021

For Baxter and his son to leave kaizer Chiefs 🕯️🕯️🕯️🕯️🙏🙏🙏 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/MefRgMxsaS — Nyamosabelo🇿🇦💛✌ (@TheGreatKhali95) November 24, 2021

Kaizer chiefs must just let Baxter go to pension he's finished and he's son must follow him. pic.twitter.com/Knj7QHq6sa — Molefi (@Molefi_pakisi) November 24, 2021

Baxter is just here to kill South African football. Ngcobo played over 40 matches last season. Mashiane and Radebe were marvelous to watch. Baxter must go 💔💔💔@KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/dfehKJgNuc — Thandile Mdlambuzi 🇿🇦 (@Dr_Thandile) November 24, 2021

Mphahlele needs to go

Mathoho needs to go

Cardoso needs to go

Lee Baxter needs to go

Baba Baxter needs to go

Alexander needs to go — Qhawe LaseNkandla (@Qhawe5654) November 24, 2021

Baxter is killing this team slowly but surely,when he eventually leave he will leave behind a group of youngsters who were cheated of a season in their development and lacking confidence after a promising start to their careers — TheRealTakuza (@TheRealTakuza) November 24, 2021

@KaizerChiefs He likes to Play Mathoho & Cardoso n' that thing Cost us for so many Years!Cardoso has to be Rested for some times he makes unnecessarly mistakes.Why he dont Played Dube & Nja Ngcobo at the Back!then Castro or Kambole or Zuma with Billiat in front.Baxter must leave. — Clemmy Ramphalla (@ClemmyRamphalla) November 25, 2021

Baxter must leave jst after this game..... pic.twitter.com/4Chomf9BR1 — Your Boy Nextdoor🇿🇦 (@Sthabalala_ZA) November 24, 2021

No Baxter must leave this thing ain't funny anymore.. Like for real😪 pic.twitter.com/Jg9gI6ok5L — StrictlyDopeEnt.🔥💯🇿🇦 (@Da_Boske) November 24, 2021

Baxter needs to leave together with Molefi Ntseki, iyabehlula i @KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/ge447wXNlM — Lwandolwethu (@Iam_Lwando) November 24, 2021

The day Stuart Baxter leave chiefs Nkosingphile Ngcobo will make it to The starting line up like van de Beek tonight on ManU — Doublexcel (@ExcelDouble) November 23, 2021