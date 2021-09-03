Fan View: Bafana Bafana star Tau is overrated

Many took to social media to react to to the 1996 African champions' draw against the Warriors in Zimbabwe

South Africa began their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw against their neighbours, Zimbabwe, in a Group G encounter on Friday afternoon.

Bafana Bafana were hoping to continue their dominance over the Warriors in competitive matches having defeated Zimbabwe both home and away in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

However, coach Hugo Broos' side was frustrated by a stubborn home side in an encounter that saw the hosts' defence neutralize South Africa's star attacker Percy Tau in a game which was played at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Tau's performance was one of the talking points on social media as the 27-year-old forward played his first match since he completed his much-publicized transfer from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion to Al Ahly of Egypt.

While some fans doubted Bafana's ability to qualify for next year's World Cup finals which will be hosted by Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the draw between Bafana and Zimbabwe:

Our boy Khama Billiat is better than this overrated Bafana Bafana Percy Tau Zimbabwe 0vs0 South Africa 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q7LDt6Ti84 — Zim hotspot official (@HotspotZim) September 3, 2021

Bafana Bafana wil not go anywhere until they stop this tendency of thinking once you play or get benched in Europe you're a better player. — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) September 3, 2021

This Percy Tau is overrated, Brighton knows better. They seen enough pic.twitter.com/x88Pc2qin5 — Slash (@BrokeSlash) September 3, 2021

Broos signals warning to Bafana after Zimbabwe draw: 'We have to be more dangerous'…Eish,Eish???…just when I thought there was a glimmer of hope?…lol…they are clueless as to what the game of football is? https://t.co/e6VxrsxQW3 — Kevin R Bouah (@kevin14036) September 3, 2021

Hugo Broos is very critical with his views.. SA need such people right now in our football to go forward. — Lefa Max (@lefa_Max) September 3, 2021

Tau is not overrated, tau is not just Bafana Bafana material. Steven pinaar wasn't overrated, Steven pinaar was just not banana banana material. — sizwe Mudau 💧 (@keep1249) September 3, 2021

Percy Tau lack match fitness, Mvala is overrated, thanks to Mbule who came in and change things #BafanaBafana — Howard Vilakazi (@HowardVilakazi) September 3, 2021

In the next camp, Broos must call-up Terrence Mashego. I see the boy as our long-term left-back. Let’s see how today’s game will be like without a natural left-back #WCQ2022 #BafanaBafana — Sihle Ndebele (@SihleNdebeleSK) September 3, 2021

Hugo Broos's selection for Bafana Bafana... Now's not the time to build , we need to qualify for the World Cup. — Dla. (@online_bhuda) September 3, 2021

Now I understand why Brighton was not playing Percy Tau he is overrated — Lucky Nare🇿🇦 (@Luckzen) September 3, 2021

New FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Bafana Bafana, same old outcome. Nothing new here. — Katlego ♚ (@KatlegoII_Jack) September 3, 2021

Percy Tau is overrated 😴 .. remember I am entitled to my own opinion pic.twitter.com/C9j5ss4Dif — Pabi Dior 🐦 (@Paballo_Thabete) September 3, 2021

Bafana Bafana will not be qualifying for any international competition any time soon.



We’re definitely not going to Qatar. The US/Mex World Cup… maybe, but Bafana is in the upside down. — BēatLeJuice x Wakanda Utd 🙅🏾‍♂️ (@Nkuli_Nhlabathi) September 3, 2021

I only watched first half of Bafana Bafana vs Zimbabwe. There was no way I was gonna waste 1 hour 30 minutes of my time watching such pathetic football. Even backyard football is way better https://t.co/VCbS090GJ6 — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦🇪🇹🇱🇷🇯🇲 (@Matome_Kay) September 3, 2021

@MikeMakaab @SimthoDladla i don't see Bafana Bafana qualifying for a world cup,the coach is still trying to get on his feet and still have to adapt with players. — Mholi_syaya (@MholiSyaya) September 3, 2021

Percy Tau is overrated I don't care who says what 😏 Bafana bafana•Mvala pic.twitter.com/LDxSSUj56j — Gift (@Gift_Khumalo10) September 3, 2021

Overrated Tau and Singh proving their critics right pic.twitter.com/x90sFK1RCj — Siphelele Phiri (@sphaerh_hakim) September 3, 2021

Fun Fact:



Bafana Bafana won't qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Kow5BlZOTJ — Tumi Johnson (@TumiJohnson_SA) September 3, 2021

Honestly...



I don't expect Bafana Bafana to qualify for the World Cup, regardless of who you called up



The plan for Hugo Broos is to qualify for the next AFCON



This team needs to play more together#WorldCupQualifiers #WCQ #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers #ZIMRSA #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/b07Xkhknl8 — Shakes Rampedi (@ShakesRampedi) September 3, 2021

So this Bafana Bafana Team wants to go to the World Cup?? Like World cup cup?? Not Cosafa?? pic.twitter.com/ppgLfYOzOJ — matimuxcarson (@matimu_nkun) September 3, 2021

Bafana Bafana held by Zimbabwe in opening World Cup qualifier…lol..Zim?…surely not?…My goodness… https://t.co/2bFE4H57zP — Kevin R Bouah (@kevin14036) September 3, 2021

Watching Bafana bafana vs Zimbabwe feels like watching Vaal professionals vs Bulawayo chiefs doesn't have that world cup qualifier feel.😟 pic.twitter.com/KtmDiRRkmz — Neo🇿🇦Nhlonze🌍 (@NeoNhlonze) September 3, 2021

I’m ready to help Bafana Bafana coach put me in pic.twitter.com/YhZAnmMZmp — Dalton Appolis (@Daltie07) September 3, 2021

Zimbabwe lost 7 of their last 13 games and only won 1. Are you happy with a draw away from home for Bafana Bafana? pic.twitter.com/8Pd09MFM00 — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) September 3, 2021