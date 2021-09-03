Fan View: Bafana Bafana star Tau is overrated
South Africa began their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw against their neighbours, Zimbabwe, in a Group G encounter on Friday afternoon.
Bafana Bafana were hoping to continue their dominance over the Warriors in competitive matches having defeated Zimbabwe both home and away in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.
However, coach Hugo Broos' side was frustrated by a stubborn home side in an encounter that saw the hosts' defence neutralize South Africa's star attacker Percy Tau in a game which was played at National Sports Stadium in Harare.
Tau's performance was one of the talking points on social media as the 27-year-old forward played his first match since he completed his much-publicized transfer from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion to Al Ahly of Egypt.
While some fans doubted Bafana's ability to qualify for next year's World Cup finals which will be hosted by Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.
Check out how Twitter reacted to the draw between Bafana and Zimbabwe: