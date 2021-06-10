Fan View: Bafana Bafana ready to play in Euro 2020, we have no competition in Africa
South Africa held their nerve and plugged away as they came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Uganda in an international friendly match on Thursday evening.
Brace-hero Evidence Makgopa, 21, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, 20, both scored as a youthful Bafana Bafana side edged out the Cranes at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue, Orlando Stadium.
Uganda, who were missing key players such as Joseph Ochaya, Khalid Aucho, Farouk Miya and Kizito Luwagga, scored through Ibrahim Orit and Abdu Lumala in an entertaining encounter.
Editors' Picks
Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the match with most Bafana fans impressed by the team's performance, while some Cranes fans slammed coach Abdallah Mubiru.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Bafana's win over the Cranes: