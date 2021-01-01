Fan View: Andre Ayew’s failed Premier League return bid generates mixed reaction on social media

Ghanaians have commented on the outcome of Saturday’s Championship play-off clash with Brentford

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to Andre Ayew and Swansea City’s unsuccessful attempt to grab a Premier League ticket on Saturday.

Against Brentford in the Championship play-off final, the Jack Army’s quest ended in disappointment as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at Wembley.

Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes registered two first half goals for The Bees, who had Ayew’s international teammate Tariqe Fosu Henry on the bench.

Saturday’s defeat means Ayew, who has been linked to a move away should Swansea fail to secure Premier League promotion ahead of the big showdown, will have to try one more time for a comeback into the league they last featured in 2018. In the 2019-20 term, the Jack Army suffered a similar play-off disappointment.

Sampled below are some reactions from Ghanaian fans:

You all here thinking about the Chelsea match tonight instead of praying for your Captain Andre Dede Ayew for God to remove him from the Championship you didn't aah well he stays and we muevee 😂 — ECG GHANA (@_ECG_Official) May 29, 2021

Swansea City is losing to Brentford in the playoffs. Hmm the Championship dier Dede Ayew go play keep cos😭😭. — Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) May 29, 2021

Dem score Swansea 2 nil in the first half? What is Dede Ayew doing.....by now nbs clapping 👏 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) May 29, 2021

Dede Ayew and the Swans will have to fight again next season to be in the premier league 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ephya_Pulisic💙👻 (@Dorcas_Ose1) May 29, 2021

Dede Ayew and Swansea in the mud I’m hearing — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 29, 2021

But I feel sad for Dede Ayew ooo #bigdaddybet — ONUA🇬🇭 (@_onua1) May 29, 2021

Them Dey lash Dede Ayew for one side Charley! Vhim Dey!! Come On Swansea🥂 — EDEM⚽️23🇬🇭 (@Boss_Khemi) May 29, 2021

Dede Ayew ka for championship be that oo 😭🤦‍♂️ — ELIKEM (@case__5) May 29, 2021

So Dede Ayew is going to play in the Championship next season again wow. Swansea ain't serious — . (@JamerlO_) May 29, 2021

Dede Ayew and Swansea nor be serious. One goal pɛ them nor dey fi score — Problem Child🇬🇭🇮🇹 (@KwameKadafi) May 29, 2021

𝐏 𝐑 𝐎 𝐌 𝐎 𝐓 𝐄 𝐃



Brentford are in the Premier League! ❤️🤍🐝

The is over! They beat Swansea by 2-0.



Better lack to Andre Dede Ayew. pic.twitter.com/9solCMbMGT — Yakubu Ibrahim- CITYZEN 💯🔛 (@Cityzen_Rastop) May 29, 2021

Dede ayew make mobɔ.. Awwww #bigdaddybet — Sark Nipa 🇬🇭 (@SarkPerson) May 29, 2021

Dede Ayew go come cry plenty after applauding the fans. Here we all dey. — Nii Cr7 (@Charway77) May 29, 2021

Dede ayew should be playing a top tier league next season. — Bollathahustler (@Bollathehustle1) May 29, 2021