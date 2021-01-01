Fan View: Amartey at the centre again as Leicester and Chelsea brawl
It has been a crazy Chelsea week for Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey as he made the headlines once again during the two clubs' Premier League meeting on Tuesday.
In the game, the Ghanaian, who was on the substitute bench, launched into a chaotic brawl after Ricardo Pereira's forceful challenge on Ben Chilwell in the closing stages of Leicester's 2-1 win for 'the Blues.
With Amartey having enraged many prior to the game after he was captured on video throwing a Chelsea pennant onto the floor “in disrespect” after Leicester beat the Blues 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, Chelsea players, led by Thiago Silva and Mason Mount, wasted no time at all in moving onto Amartey during Tuesday’s brawl, resulting in the Ghanaian ultimately coping a yellow card for his involvement.
Like in the post-match period of Saturday’s win, social media has gone wild once again after Tuesday’s game, with Amartey among the most topical discussions.
Below are some of the reactions:
