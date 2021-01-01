African All Stars

Fan View: Adepoju leads Africans to celebrate Oshoala’s Women's Champions League triumph

The Nigerian football great joined the rest of the world in felicitating with the Super Falcons’ star following her latest achievement

Former Real Madrid and Nigeria star Mutiu Adepoju alongside several Africans have taken to social media to celebrate Asisat Oshoala after her Women’s Champions League triumph with Barcelona.

A commanding first-half saw the Spaniards demolish Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi with Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen finding the net.

Oshoala was introduced in the 71st minute for Jennifer Hermoso as Emma Hayes’ Blues failed in their quest to emerge as European queens.

Having in mind that the Super Falcon was on the scoresheet as the Catalan side lost to Lyon in 2019 final, her compatriots, as well as fans across the continent, have taken to Twitter to applaud her recent feat.

