Fan View: AC Milan's Kessie would be good signing for Liverpool

The Ivory Coast midfielder has been linked with a move to the Reds this summer, and lots of Goal readers think this would be an astute move

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie would be a good signing for Premier League side Liverpool, according to the majority of Goal readers.

The Ivorian has been doing well for the Serie A heavyweights and has been linked with a move to Anfield, to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum.

A big percentage of the readers, 55.1%, believe the 24-year-old would be a good signing for the immediate former English champions, while 44.9% think otherwise.

The experienced West African had a stellar season for the Red and Blacks in the recently concluded season. He directly contributed to 17 goals out of the 74 scored by his team, managing to score 13 and assisted four.

The experienced midfielder netted twice from the penalty spot in the 2-0 victory over Atalanta on the final day to see the Rossoneri return to the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.

In a season where Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injuries frustrated many, and Ismael Bennacer’s absence affected their midfield balance, mistakes crept in after their unbeaten run was halted by Juventus in January, but Kessie remained the most consistent Milan player throughout the season.

The Serie A star attempted more progressive passes per 90 minutes than Dutch international Wijnaldum, while ranking higher for passes into the final third and attempts into the penalty area per 90.

His influence ensured the former Italian champions finished second on the table with 79 points, 12 behind local rivals Inter Milan, who were crowned champions for the first time in 11 years.

They managed 24 wins out of the 38 matches played, seven draws, and seven losses.

On the other hand, Liverpool struggled to replicate their 2019/20 success domestically, largely owing to the spate of injuries Jurgen Klopp's side sustained in defence and midfield.

The Reds had to win their last two matches to ensure they qualified for the Champions League.

With the above in mind, Klopp might look towards Milan to supplement his midfield following Wijnaldum's departure to ensure his team challenges for top honours again next season.