Ajax held on for a hard-fought 1-2 Eredivisie win away at Sparta on Sunday after spending much of the second half under pressure. Abdellah Ouazane and Tolu Arokodare scored their goals.

From the outset, Ajax took control and caused problems down the left, where Ouazane repeatedly beat his marker. After 22 minutes, he combined with Julian Brandt before firing a superb shot into the net for 0-1.

Just before half-time, Sparta suddenly drew level. Jens Toornstra, playing his 500th Eredivisie match, headed Isaac Babadi's pinpoint cross into the net for 1-1. Ajax responded quickly to the setback.

Brandt led a swift counter-attack, carrying the ball forward before laying it off to Tolu, who calmly placed the ball in the far corner. Míchel's side went into the dressing room 1-2 up.

After the break, Ajax failed to put the match beyond doubt. Tolu came close to a third goal for the Amsterdam side but hit the woodwork. Sparta then grew stronger and almost equalised after a huge blunder by Brandt, but Marc ter Stegen saved an effort from substitute Mitchell van Bergen.

The scare jolted Ajax, yet they still dropped ever deeper in the closing stages. Sparta had several chances through Milan Zonneveld and Van Bergen, but Ajax held firm thanks to a hefty dose of luck and an excellent display from Ter Stegen.

Unconvinced, Míchel brought on Daley Blind late in the game for extra defensive cover. Sparta kept Ajax on edge until the final minute but could not score again. Ajax took the three points and climbed to second in the Eredivisie, three points behind leaders Feyenoord.