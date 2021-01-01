Fallout from Mamelodi Sundowns defeat: Orlando Pirates suffer further setbacks

The resounding defeat to Masandawana in Soweto has left the Sea Robbers 12 points behind the league leaders and defending champions

Orlando Pirates players Fortune Makaringe and Ntsikelelo Nyauza picked up their fourth bookings of the season in Downs' 3-0 league win over the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, both players will be handed a one-match ban for the accumulation of four yellow cards.

Nyauza and Makaringe will not be available for Pirates' match against Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

Makaringe was the first of the pair to be booked, as he took out Sundowns wing-back Aubrey Modiba right on the touchline for what was a needless challenge on the half-hour mark.

Nyauza's card came in the 77th minute, after he brought down Gift Motupa on the edge of the area, leading to the free-kick from which Lyle Lakay scored the Brazilians' third goal of the game.

The first goal had come from a Ricardo Nascimento penalty after Innocent Maela had been adjudged to have handled the ball from a Peter Shalulile shot. The second goal was netted by Shalulile, who took advantage of some sloppy play by Nyauza and Thulani Hlatshwayo.

With club captain Happy Jele out injured, Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer may have to play youngster Thabiso Sesane in the match against bottom-of-the-table Leopards on Wednesday.

Makaringe could be replaced by someone like Kabelo Dlamini or Linda Mntambo, who both started on the bench on Sunday and did not come on.

Makaringe, the former Maritzburg United and Swallows playmaker has enjoyed a good season for Bucs, and has six goal involvements – three goals and three assists, in 24 league appearances.

The 30-year-old Nyauza has played 19 matches in the Bucs defence and has chipped in with one goal.