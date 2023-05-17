Maritzburg United head coach Faldu Davids has pleaded with his rivals to be fair when they play fellow relegation candidates in season the finale.

Davids sends plea to Arrows and Swallows

Gallants and Chippa have advantage

Maritzburg did their part against Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? Maritzburg United managed to chisel out a 1-1 draw against Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night. The Team of Choice had to play their final game of the season earlier than everyone else because of Masandawana's Caf Champions League commitments over the weekend against Wydad Casablanca in the return leg of the semi-final.

What this translates to is that Maritzburg will have to wait with bated breath to see the turn of their fate as Marumo Gallants and Chippa United will need to win or draw for the Team of Choice to be automatically relegated. The Chilli Boys will face to-eight hopefuls Swallows FC while Gallants will take on Golden Arrows.

Speaking after the match, the Maritzburg boss called on the Dube Birds and KwaZulu-Natal rivals Abafana Bes'thende to do them a favour this weekend.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are not really sure if one point is enough," Davids told SuperSport TV.

"We put the pressure now on Marumo and Chippa. Also Golden Arrows because their players are going to be under such scrutiny. Their players have to be on their toes and they have to be professional because the whole country is going to watch. Are they going to give them the game? We are going to see if they can fight to win the game in a proper way and are Swallows going to push for the top eight or someone is suddenly going to slip at the edge of the box and let them score."

WHAT ELSE WAS SAID: "The pressure is one point, we reached our 30-point mark and maybe it is not enough, maybe we will still get relegated. If we have to go to the playoffs, we will go with our chests out and I am really proud of the players and the club for supporting us," he continued.

"We want both games to be live at the same time on a split screen and not prioritize one game. The pressure is on the Arrows and Swallows players, I am sorry to say it. Let's hope they put on a fair performance and give them a tough game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the Chilli Boys and Marumo manage to win their games, this would mean that Maritzburg's efforts of getting a point out of champions Sundowns will be futile as they will be automatically relegated to the National First Division. Meanwhile, Polokwane City are still popping the champagne after they have gained automatic qualification while Casric Stars and Cape Town Spurs will wait to see their opponents in the three-way promotion playoffs.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Sundowns will look to make it to a third Champions League final while Gallants are in search of a historic maiden Caf Confederation Cup final.