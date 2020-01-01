'Fake news' - Mamelodi Sundowns dispel reports of Juventus and Barcelona coming to South Africa

The Brazilians have no plans of bringing Lionel Mess and Cristiano Ronaldo to the country for their 50th-anniversary celebrations

have rubbished reports that they will be bringing some of Europe's top teams for their 50th anniversary later this year.

News surfaced last week that the Brazilians were planning to celebrate their anniversary in style by inviting and over.

However, the Brazilians labelled the reports as fake news, saying the story has been planted to cause a stir in their camp.

Sundowns said they will release a statement about their 50th-anniversary plans in the upcoming weeks and communicate them on their official platforms.

We believe that these stories have been planted as fake news to cause a stir.



This year we are celebrating our 50th Birthday. All announcements will be released in the upcoming weeks and will be communicated on our official pages. — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 3, 2020

Sundowns are the only team to have brought Barcelona to .

The first Barcelona came to South Africa, they beat the Brazilians 2-1 with the likes of Ronaldinho making the trip to the African continent.

In 2018, Barca again agreed to play a friendly against the Tshwane giants, and they won the match 3-1 in a match played at FNB Stadium.