'Fake news' - Mamelodi Sundowns dispel reports of Juventus and Barcelona coming to South Africa

The Brazilians have no plans of bringing Lionel Mess and Cristiano Ronaldo to the country for their 50th-anniversary celebrations

Mamelodi Sundowns have rubbished reports that they will be bringing some of Europe's top teams for their 50th anniversary later this year. 

News surfaced last week that the Brazilians were planning to celebrate their anniversary in style by inviting Juventus and Barcelona over. 

However, the Brazilians labelled the reports as fake news, saying the story has been planted to cause a stir in their camp.

    Sundowns said they will release a statement about their 50th-anniversary plans in the upcoming weeks and communicate them on their official platforms.  

    Sundowns are the only team to have brought Barcelona to South Africa.  

    The first Barcelona came to South Africa, they beat the Brazilians 2-1 with the likes of Ronaldinho making the trip to the African continent. 

    In 2018, Barca again agreed to play a friendly against the Tshwane giants, and they won the match 3-1 in a match played at FNB Stadium. 

     

     

