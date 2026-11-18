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The mother of the Amakhosi prospect has opened up about the harrowing reality facing her son as he continues to distance himself from the professional game. Despite efforts from the club to reintegrate the 21-year-old into the first-team environment at Naturena, the youngster remains in isolation at his family home.

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Concerns grow over Abrahams' mental wellbeing

The situation surrounding Kaizer Chiefs attacker Faiz Abrahams has taken a worrying turn as his mother, Fazlin Abrahams, expressed her deep anxieties regarding her son's current state of mind. While the Amajita star had recently shared social media updates that appeared to show him in good spirits, his mother’s testimony suggests a much more fragile reality behind closed doors. The 21-year-old has been away from the club for a prolonged period, leading to mounting questions regarding his long-term future with the Soweto giants.

According to reports, the Amakhosi hierarchy had taken proactive steps to facilitate the player's return to Johannesburg by booking him a flight to resume his duties at Naturena. However, the midday flight on Tuesday went unused as Abrahams remained at his family home in Valhalla Park. The failed return has highlighted a growing disconnect between the club's expectations and the player's current readiness to compete at the highest level of South African football, leaving his career in a state of limbo.

Mother admits psychological intervention is needed

Speaking to the media about the failed travel arrangements and her son's deteriorating condition, Fazlin provided a candid assessment of why the flight to Johannesburg was missed. "I was under the impression that he would fly back today [Tuesday], but clearly he's not in a good state and needs serious psychological intervention," she explained to KickOff.

She further elaborated on the pressure her son feels to satisfy the club and his supporters despite his internal struggles. "I believe he agreed with Chiefs that he would return after they booked the midday flight, but I think he's trying to please everyone," she continued. This desire to mask his difficulties has only heightened his mother's concern, as she believes he is not being honest with himself or the team about the extent of his mental health challenges during this period of absence.

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"The reality is that he's not mentally in a good space. I can see it. I know my child is not in a safe place, but he's trying to let them know he is okay, but he is not," she added.

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Retirement a possibility as family prioritises health

The emotional weight of the situation is clearly taking a toll on Fazlin, who admitted that the inability to reach her son is becoming unbearable. "They say a mother usually knows everything and has all the answers, but in this case I don't know, and it's eating away at me," she confessed. She has attempted to communicate to Faiz that his worth is not tied to his status as a professional footballer, offering him a way out of the sport if that is what he requires to heal.

"It's been several days, and I cannot break through to him. I've made him understand that if he no longer wants to pursue his football career, that's okay. We understand. This is not about football or playing for Chiefs. It's about his health that I'm concerned about. I think only a mother will understand, you know. Just last Friday, the sermon on the radio was about 'parents should not force or push their children into doing things they don't want to do'. It felt like that message was meant specifically for me," she said.

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Ultimately, the family is prepared for the possibility that the winger may never return to the professional game. "But I've made peace with the fact that he may want to quit football, but what matters most is that he opens up so that we know what is eating at him. He was the same when he returned from his time in Israel. He must know we are here for him to get the help he needs. But the doctors also said that if he does not open up, their intervention could be in vain," she concluded.