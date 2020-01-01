Fadlu Davids' record against Bloemfontein Celtic - Should Orlando Pirates fans be worried?

All eyes will be on the promising tactician when he takes charge of Bucs against Phunya Sele Sele in PSL match at Dr Molemela Stadium

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants will be under the guidance of Fadlu Davids when they face Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

This comes after the club's head coach Josef Zinnbauer travelled to his home country, , where his son, Fabio is reportedly fighting for his life in a coma, following a horror motor vehicle crash.

It is unclear when the 50-year-old tactician will be back in and his assistant, Davids, has assumed temporary head coach responsibilities.

More teams

Davids is an experienced coach in his own right having as taken charge of in the PSL, before joining the Buccaneers midway through the 2018/19 season.

The 39-year-old tactician served as the Maritzburg head coach between July 2017 and December 2018 which saw him lead the Team of Choice to their first-ever major cup final.

Maritzburg were narrowly defeated 1-0 by in the Nedbank Cup final in May 2018 and he parted ways with the KwaZulu-Natal side seven months later after a string of poor results.

The retired striker faced Celtic four times during his time with the Team of Choice as the head coach and he boasts a good record against the Free State giants.

Goal takes a look at the four matches in which Davids faced Celtic:

Narrow Defeat In Bloemfontein





This was Davids' 12th match in charge of Maritzburg and he used a 3-5-2 formation with Siyanda Xulu, Bevan Fransman and Brian Mandela starting in defence in October 2017.

Siphesihle Ndlovu was deployed in the middle of a five-man midfield, while Mohau Mokate and Evans Rusike led the attack, but they were unable to find a way through the hosts’ defence.

Davids watched on as Maritzburg succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Celtic in a PSL clash after Jacky Motshegwa took advantage of a defensive error by the visitors and beat goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The Davids Masterclass In Pietermaritzburg

The Team of Choice were seeking revenge and this time Davids opted for a 4-4-2 formation with Deolin Mekoa and Fortune Makaringe starting in central midfield in January 2018.

Mohau Mokate and Evans Rusike led the attack and they caused havoc for the Celtic defence as they both netted in a 4-0 win, with the hosts' four-man defence impressing.



Fransman had set-up fellow defender Pogiso Sanoka to open the scoring and Davids introduced Andrea Fileccia, who also scored in an emphatic victory in Pietermaritzburg.

Victory En Route To Final

Maritzburg then played host to Celtic in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match in March 2018 and Davids used a 3-4-3 formation with Mekoa joining Fileccia and Lebohang Maboe in a three-man attack.

With Fransman and Mandela absent, Davids opted for Rushine de Reuck and Motsie Matima, who started alongside Xulu at the back and the Team of Choice secured a 2-1 victory on the day.

Maboe and Fileccia scored Maritzburg's two goals and Davids' side went on to defeat in the semi-finals, before losing to Free State Stars in the final.

Davids Delivers Under Pressure

Maritzburg had endured a poor start to the 2018/19 season and they were desperate to register their maiden win of the campaign when they travelled to Bloemfontein to face Celtic in September 2018.

Davids used a 3-4-3 formation once again with Onyango being partnered with De Reuck and Xulu at the back, while Makaringe started alongside Bandile Shandu in central midfield.

Shandu netted the only goal of the match as Maritzburg secured a 1-0 victory and Davids, ultimately, left Maritzburg having masterminded three wins over Celtic and tasted one defeat against them.

Pirates Fans Have Nothing To Worry About

Article continues below

Davids was appointed Pirates assistant coach in January 2019 and the team is yet to lose to Celtic since the Cape Town-born tactician joined the Houghton-based giants.

Bucs have recorded one win and two draws against Siwelele between March 2019 and January 2020 with Davids serving as an assistant under Milutin Sredojevic, Rhulani Mokwena (interim coach) and now Zinnbauer during that time.

Davids will now be confident of masterminding yet another victory over Celtic - a club he knows very well having served as its assistant coach under Ernst Middendorp in 2014.