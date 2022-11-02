Maritzburg United have broken their silence on John Maduka amid rumours linking the club with former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids.

Maduka had signed a three-year deal club in June

Team of Choice struggled in the PSL under Malawian

Kadodia discussed Davids' possible return to the side

WHAT HAPPENED? The Team of Choice's chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed that the club has terminated head coach Maduka's three-year contract due to the team's poor results in the Premier Soccer League.

Davids, who is a former Maritzburg head coach, has been constantly linked with the club in recent weeks and he is currently unattached after a short stint with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was the assistant coach.

Kadodia shed further light on why Maduka was dismissed by the KwaZulu-Natal side and couldn't rule out reappointing Davids as the club's coach.

WHAT THE CLUB SAID: “The contract has been terminated. The results speak for themselves and where we are on the log. We’ve been very patient; we even wanted to terminate earlier but decided to do it during the break," Kadodia told Sowetan.

“We couldn’t wait for more games; I think it’s not fair on the club and the brand to wait any longer. The pain would have been deeper. So, this decision was in the interest of the club and the brand.

“We have to look for a new coach, [the Fifa break] gives us time to sort that out. We are still screening interviews, I can’t tell you if Fadlu Davids or whoever is the coach. We are still doing interviews, we haven’t finalised that yet."

THE BIG PICTURE: Davids is familiar with Maritzburg's set-up having had two spells with the club as the head coach.

The Cape Town-born tactician remains the only coach to have guided the Team of Choice to a major cup final in the PSL era - narrowly losing to Free State Stars in the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

The team from the capital city of the KwaZulu-Natal province, Pietermaritzburg, are winless in their last six matches in the league having recorded four defeats and two draws.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MARITZBURG? Team of Choice will be inactive for almost two months due to the 2022 World Cup break.

The new head coach could be in charge of Maritzburg when they take on TS Galaxy in a league game on December 30 as the PSL action resumes.