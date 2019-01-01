Fadlu Davids joins Orlando Pirates technical team

Davids parted ways with Maritzburg United in December 2018 following a series of poor results which saw the team finish the year in 16th position

Orlando Pirates have announced the arrival of Fadlu Davids who will join Micho Sredojevic's technical team.

Davids will serve as Sredojevic's second assistant; the position which was left by Benson Mhlongo last season.

He will work hand-in-hand with Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena, who have both been the brains behind the club's resurgence in the past year-and-a-half.

Speaking to the Pirates website, Dr Irvin Khoza said it was exciting to have two emerging talents in Davids and Mokwena complementing each other under the guidance of Sredojevic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr Davids to Orlando Pirates,” said Khoza.

“What was gratifying when I introduced the coach to the Technical Team there was an instant cordiality and rapport between them," he added.

“It is also quite exciting to have two emerging talents in Rhulani and Fadlu complementing each other,” concluded the Pirates boss.