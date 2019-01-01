Fadlu Davids: It is not really the results Orlando Pirates should focus on

The 37-year-old said Pirates are not entirely focused on the results but ensuring that they perform well in their remaining three league matches

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has urged Bucs players to focus on the task at hand ahead of their clash with Maritzburg United on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers will return to Premier Soccer League ( ) action a week after recording their third successive win when they defeated last week.

Davids, who joined Pirates in January 2019 after parting ways with where he served as their head coach, discussed the Soweto giants' preparations.



"Yes, of course, after a fantastic three games, three wins situation, it really gave us time to work on different aspects in terms of defence and attack," Davids told the Pirates TV.

Pirates will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the league standings after joined them at the summit following their 3-2 win over on Tuesday afternoon.

"We have to focus on the task at hand and not get sucked into all the hype and all the stuff that is going on around us," the retired striker continued.



Bucs would beat defending champions Sundowns to the PSL title should they win their remaining three games and they maintain their goal-difference superiority.



"Each player has to focus on the task at hand and ultimately get us the result. It is not really the results we should focus on, but the performance and the rest will follow," he explained.



"As important as it is, the three points are at stake. Now all our focus is on Maritzburg and then we shall prepare for the last two games after that," he concluded.

Pirates' last three matches are against relegation-threatened Maritzburg United at home, away from home as well as at the Orlando Stadium on the final day of the season.

