Fadlu Davids: Ex-Orlando Pirates coach returns to Maritzburg United

Former Orlando Pirates coach Fadlu Davids has been appointed as head coach of Maritzburg United, replacing John Maduka.

Davids has returned to Maritzburg

Returns to a familiar setting

Back in SA following a brief stint in Russia

WHAT HAPPENED? Davids was chosen by Maritzburg, a club he has previously served extensively in their technical department since 2012. He has been at the Team of Choice as an assistant coach, caretaker coach and head coach in the past. Following a three-game stint as Lokomotiv Moscow assistant coach to Josef Zinnbauer, Davids is back in South Africa. After leaving Maritzburg in December 2018, Davids has returned to Maritzburg where expectations are high following his experiences at Orlando Pirates and in Moscow.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davids takes over a team that is at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League table. It would be a huge task trying to inspire a team that has not tasted victory in their last eight league games - Maritzburg last won in August when they beat Chippa United 2-1 at home. Davids will try to use the Fifa World Cup break to work on his players so that they return to league action as a more competitive outfit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am really excited to be back here and having been here as a player, assistant coach and head coach, I understand the club quite well and will make it easy for my technical team and players to hit the ground running,” Davids told the club website.

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia also added his voice.

“Fadlu is one of the youngest, brightest coaches in the game and we are pleased to have been able to bring him back to the Team of Choice,” said Kadodia. “We have achieved success together previously and had some memorable moments, and whilst the short-term objective is to get the team out of our current position, we look forward to creating and producing the brand of football which we as a club aspire to.”

Maritzburg United Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Fadlu Davids as the Clubs new Head Coach. #WeAreUnited #TeamOfChoice pic.twitter.com/bq2rGhpu36 — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) November 14, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIDS? The Team of Choice resume the league campaign on December 30 by hosting TS Galaxy. Pressure would be on Davids to try and help his team recover from the rough patch they have been enduring. Getting them out of the relegation zone is an assignment he has been tasked with.