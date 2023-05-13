Fadlu Davids banks on his Maritzburg United players to be brave when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in fight for survival

Fadlu Davids will need his Maritzburg United players to pull a rabbit out of the hat in the last game of the season against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maritzburg live to fight for another day

Davids will face Sundowns in last game

Fans played a big role in the win

WHAT HAPPENED: Relegation strugglers Maritzburg United are beaming after they survived automatic relegation on the penultimate day of the Premier Soccer League. The Team of Choice beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium to keep their hopes to stay in the top-flight alive.

Speaking to SuperSport TV, Maritzburg head coach Fadlu Davids lauded his side for the gallant approach that they showed in their rare victory.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It has been a season of ups and downs where we looked like we were dead and buried and we fought back. We made some mistakes and now it is down to the last game of the season," Davids said.

"Our supporters are very important for South African football. They pushed us and even though we were not at our best, we played with extreme nerves and we got better and got the goal. There is light at the end of the tunnel and we have some hope to be able to come out of this," he added.

AND WHAT ELSE?: "The clean sheet has been alluding us and we have been conceding last minute goals. But this game was a moment where my players stood strong because we cannot have so many meetings about managing a game, not to be confused with sitting back.

"We never sat back, we kept on pressuring them and we were resilient in our attack and defense. We had to be brave and that is the belief that we will fight with and we will take on the last game with our chests out and be brave because we now know what is needed to be safe.

"We met with citizens of Maritzburg and what the club means to the city is unbelieve. It is our responsibility in the last game to get all three points because that is all that we can do and then we leave the rest to God. It is one step and it is one game to go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Team of Choice will face Mamelodi Sundowns in what will be a huge ask for them, given that the Brazilians would want to hand over their trophy after they register a last win for the season. Sundowns have always had the upper hand in the tie, and a result other than a win for Maritzburg will see the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit going down to the Motsepe Foundation Champions.

WHAT'S NEXT: Davids prepares his side for a tough test against Rhulani Mokwena's men where he will look to guide United to a rare win over the champions.