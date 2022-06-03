The Sea Robbers have made changes to their technical team as the tactician will see his contract run out at the end of June

Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have confirmed parting ways with co-coach Fadlu Davids and performance analyst Darian Wilken.

Davids has been serving as co-coach – alongside Mandla Ncikazi – for the better part of the 2021/22 season.

Despite making progress in the Caf Confederation Cup, where Pirates lost the final to Morocco’s RS Berkane, they could only finish sixth in the South African top flight and therefore are set to miss out on continental competition next term.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has parted ways with coach Fadlu Davids," the Soweto giants confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"Davids, 41, who joined the organisation in 2019 as an assistant coach, will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.

"Ever professional and always disciplined in his approach, Mr. Davids leaves the club having performed his duties in an exemplary manner."

When Davids joined Bucs, he arrived alongside Rhulani Mokwena – now at Mamelodi Sundowns - when Serbian tactician Milutin Sredojevic was the head coach. He also served as an assistant to Josef Zinnbauer before he took over the co-coaching role with Ncikazi.

The Sea Robbers further announced more changes to the technical bench, with Wilken also departing.

Article continues below

"Meanwhile, the club can also confirm the departure of head performance analyst Wilken," the statement continued.

"Mr. Wilken has expressed his intention to head into coaching, which is a decision the club respects and supports. There is no doubt that he will be an asset to the South African football industry one day.

"On behalf of the club, we would like to wish both Mr. Davids and Mr. Wilken all the best in their future endeavours."