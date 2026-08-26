Fact! Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates best ever coach after 50 games

Orlando Pirates recognised the Moroccan's milestone on Tuesday night:









Then, on Wednesday, Opta Jabu released the stats behind Ouaddou's 50 matches at the helm, showing he has outstripped every Pirates coach who has come before him:

50 games

36 wins

10 draws

4 defeats

3 trophies









Further more when you add his side have scored 107 goals, while conceding just 32, you get a picture of a side built for scoring while still being rock solid at the back.

These stats have already produced three trophies and, if Ouaddou finds a way of coping with the exits of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, then there will undoubtedly be more trophies headed to the Orlando Stadium cabinet this season.



