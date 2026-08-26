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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Fact! Abdeslam Ouaddou is Orlando Pirates best ever coach after 50 games

Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
CAF Champions League
MTN 8 Cup
Knockout Cup
Cup

The Moroccan tactician took charge of his 50th match with the club in their 2-0 Premier Soccer League win over Sekhukhune on Tuesday night. The win took them clear at the summit of the league but was more noteworthy for the record it brought for the coach just over a year after his appointment.

Orlando Pirates recognised the Moroccan's milestone on Tuesday night:



Then, on Wednesday, Opta Jabu released the stats behind Ouaddou's 50 matches at the helm, showing he has outstripped every Pirates coach who has come before him:

50 games

36 wins

10 draws

4 defeats

3 trophies



Further more when you add his side have scored 107 goals, while conceding just 32, you get a picture of a side built for scoring while still being rock solid at the back.

These stats have already produced three trophies and, if Ouaddou finds a way of coping with the exits of Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, then there will undoubtedly be more trophies headed to the Orlando Stadium cabinet this season.


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