Facing unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns is 'worrying' for Tembo and he resigns to fate - 'I will be fired anyway'

Mamelodi Sundowns are on a roll and that concerns Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Wednesday.

Sundowns are unbeaten in the league this season

Richards Bay are yet to win

Tembo comments on what's ahead against Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have won all their five games in all competitions and appear on course to defend their Premier Soccer League title.

They now travel to King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium for a date with the Natal Rich Boyz who are struggling with just a point from three league matches this season.

Tembo’s Richards Bay are on a 17-match winless run in the PSL, dating back from last term and last tasted victory in January.

Now, they face a Masandawana side who are yet to lose in the league since Rhulani Mokwena was appointed head coach in October 2022.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It’s worrying, but at the same time, I think it's an opportunity for the club to try and take a step further and improve from our last game,” Tembo said as per Sowetan Live.

“I don't need to try and motivate the players in that game. It's a stage every PSL player wants to be in, so it’s also up to them to show who they are if they are ready to play in that stage.

"My experience in football, if you look at all the promoted teams, when they come from the Motsepe Foundation Championship, they do very well. Some start struggling either in the second season or maybe towards the end.

“It is something that I saw, I don’t know why, but this is what happens. I can’t be worried about getting fired. I’m a coach and at the end of the day, I will be fired anyway. So, I should not be worried about that. What I should worry about is for me to give my all to the club to show what I can do.

“I think that’s very important to me because in football, you can be fired even if you are on top of the log, so it is normal, it happens. For me, it’s not even an issue. I just want to try and make a difference in the club. If they feel that I'm doing a good job, that's important to me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is an opportunity for Masandawana to increase their lead while it is still early into the season.

They currently enjoy a five-point gap at the top although second-placed SuperSport United have a game in hand.

But recent records show that once Sundowns open such a lead, they are difficult to topple from the top of the table and that poses a huge challenge to their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

WHAT NEXT? Tembo is making final preparations for his side to take on the Brazilians, hoping they would be able to pull a stunner against the PSL reigning champions.