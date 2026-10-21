Facing Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup could kick start TS Galaxy's season - 'All we need to do is to get a win'

A massive opportunity against the Glamour Boys

The magic of the cup often provides a sanctuary for teams struggling to find consistency in the league, and TS Galaxy are hoping to harness that spirit when they face Kaizer Chiefs. Following the Round of 16 draw, which paired the Rockets against one of South Africa’s most storied institutions, there is a palpable sense of anticipation within the camp.

Esau Mtsweni, leading the tactical charge for the Rockets, is under no illusions regarding the scale of the challenge that awaits his players. The Phefeni Glamour Boys always represent a significant hurdle, especially in a knockout format where the stakes are elevated and the margin for error is razor-thin.

Speaking on the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, Mtsweni expressed a mixture of realism and genuine optimism about his team's prospects in the competition.

“It’s a very tough game to be honest with you, but at the same time I’m excited,” the coach admitted to iDiski Times.

“It should be an exciting game, and the players should be motivated and excited as well. Remember, there’s a difference between a league match and a cup game. It’s a different game. Anyone can win it and hopefully it will be us. And we’ve done it before; we can still do it again.”

Tactical adjustments for the Soweto giants

Preparation for a side like Chiefs requires more than just mental fortitude; it demands tactical flexibility and the ability to surprise an opponent that typically dominates possession. Mtsweni has indicated that his technical team is currently assessing various personnel options to find the right balance for this specific knockout tie. The goal is to present a fresh look that can exploit any defensive vulnerabilities in the Chiefs backline while maintaining enough defensive discipline to withstand the inevitable Amakhosi pressure.

Finding the right chemistry on the pitch has been a primary concern for the Rockets in recent weeks, but the knockout format allows for a "reset" of sorts. The coaching staff is prepared to move away from their standard league rotations in favour of a line up specifically designed to counter the strengths of Fernando Da Cruz’s side. This strategic shift is not just about survival, but about actively pursuing a result that could fundamentally change the trajectory of their entire 2026-27 footballing calendar.

When questioned on what specific areas needed attention before the two sides meet on the pitch, Mtsweni highlighted the importance of his selection process.

“I think for us, it would be nice for us to use a different combination going to Chiefs game because all we need to do is to get a win so that we can get motivated going to our next match,” he explained.

“So, we’re trying to find a different combination just to get ready for the next match.”

Hunting for a season-defining result

The importance of momentum in South African football cannot be overstated, and a victory in the Carling Knockout Cup could provide the fuel Galaxy needs for their upcoming league commitments. Winning against a club of Chiefs' stature often acts as a psychological springboard, giving players the belief that they can compete with any team in the top flight. For a squad that has navigated through early-season turbulence, the knockout competition represents a fresh start and a direct route to domestic silverware.

History suggests that TS Galaxy are more than capable of causing an upset on the big stage. They have a documented track record of rising to the occasion in cup competitions, having famously stunned the South African football landscape in the past. That historical context serves as a reminder to the current squad that reputation alone does not win matches.

Ultimately, the objective for Mtsweni and his players remains simple: secure a win by any means necessary. A triumph over the Soweto giants would not only secure their place in the next round but would also restore confidence throughout the entire organization. As the countdown to kick-off begins, the Rockets are focused on the belief that one single result can transform their season from one of struggle into one of genuine potential and success on the national stage.



