Cesc Fàbregas got his Champions League campaign off to a flyer. Como brushed aside German visitors Leipzig 4-1 on Thursday in the Italian club's first ever appearance in the competition.

The praise didn't stop with his own players. Fàbregas also hailed his former side Barcelona, who swept past Dutch outfit Feyenoord 5-1 in the opening round of fixtures.

Speaking to Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Fàbregas said: "Yesterday I watched Barcelona's match, and I tell you that Feyenoord is a very good team, but Barcelona make you look bad, because they find every solution at every moment."

The former Spain international continued: "You can mark them man to man, as they (Feyenoord) tried with Rodri or Pedri, but they find solutions from all sides. Whoever plays, they have a very high level. It's frightening, the level they are going through at the moment is frightening."

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Turning to his own side, Fàbregas said: "Overall it was a good match, especially in the first half, where we played at a very high level. In the second half we started very well, but after that we faced some problems in controlling things from the flanks."

He explained Como's tactical range: "In modern football, you have to be ready for everything. To be a complete team you must master many things, there are small matches within matches, and you must know how to solve certain things, especially at these levels."

On the Spanish coaching school, he stated: "I think that having so many Spanish coaches in the elite is not a coincidence. At the footballing level we are the best, because the young players proved that at the World Cup. The level of Spanish coaches is also very high, and they are proving it. I won't mention names because you know them all."

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