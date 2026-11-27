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Fabio Cannavaro has dropped a hint about Virgil van Dijk's future. The 35-year-old Dutch defender's Liverpool contract expires at the end of this season, on 30 June.

Cannavaro, Uzbekistan's Italian head coach, said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I saw him at the World Cup and he told me he would like to spend some time playing in Italy. It really appeals to him. It would be great to see Van Dijk at Milan. Over the years, he has combined great physical strength with incredible pace."

Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or 20 years ago. The former Juventus, Inter, Real Madrid, Parma and Napoli defender recalled: "A France Football journalist stopped me as I was leaving Real's training ground and got into my car: 'I have to tell you something. Buffon can no longer catch you. You've won, and we need to do the interview.' I remember thinking: 'Am I on Scherzi a Parte?' When I watch matches from that year again, I say to myself, 'My goodness, I could play.' But I knew then, and I still know now, that if Zidane hadn't headbutted Materazzi, it would have been much more complicated."

"My Ballon d'Or is worth three times as much now. No defender has won it since, and I don't see how one could win it in the future. Perhaps Pau Cubarsí? A Barcelona defender, from the city that criticised my win the most. Samuel Eto'o called it a farce. Did that bother me? Never. Criticism has never bothered me. I laugh about it now. It seems it's my fault that Maldini, Baresi or Cubarsí haven't won the Ballon d'Or. Which other defender deserved to win it more than anyone? Franco Baresi in 1994. His performance in that World Cup final against Brazil was incredible. But Paolo Maldini came closest to winning it: if Milan had won the Champions League final against Liverpool in Istanbul in 2005..."

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"Are defenders facing a crisis in their calling today? We've stopped working on individual technique, on how to run and on getting used to defending balls coming from in front and from the side. Every position has its own characteristics, and today people sometimes prefer a goalkeeper who can kick the ball 70 metres to one who makes saves. That's fine by me, but don't complain if he concedes a goal at the crucial moment."

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"Is there a young Italian who gives me hope? Several, but I won't name names. I'll tell you about Khusanov, whom I coach with Uzbekistan: he has incredible physical qualities, but he's a diamond that needs polishing. He always goes at 300 kilometres an hour. Sometimes he gets the ball, but sometimes he's late and gets the linesman instead. It happens, it's normal, and it's something we need to work on."

"Did I work with Palma at Udinese? He has great potential, but he needs to improve his reading of the game and his one-on-one defending in the box. We'll see. He certainly knows how to play football."

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"Are Italy in good shape with Scalvini and Bastoni? Italy concede a lot of goals, a great many, but it's not about the pairing. You have to think about the team. You have to make the players understand that they aren't horses and that the press has to be directed. Spalletti used to say: 'If you waste time between thinking about pressing and actually going to press, you're already too late.' That's how Italy are. We aren't well trained in winning the ball back and, if the opposition get past the first press, we struggle."