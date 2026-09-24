Fabian Ruiz has thrown his name into the ring for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and he isn't hiding his ambition. The Spanish midfielder has won everything with Paris Saint-Germain and Spain this season, and he reckons his dream is a legitimate one. In his eyes, forwards no longer have a monopoly on the award.

Debate over the next Ballon d'Or has started early, with heavyweights like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Rodri and Ousmane Dembélé in the frame. Now another name is pushing its way onto the list: Fabian Ruiz.

The PSG man couldn't hide his smile when Spanish newspaper "AS" asked whether he could land the game's most coveted individual prize. He answered with a phrase that echoed team-mate Aymeric Laporte's famous words: "Why not dream about it?"

Fabian said in his lengthy interview: "The truth is that, at team level, I was the player who won the most titles, I think it's seven titles in recent years. I'm very happy with this season and with what I've achieved. I feel my importance at Paris Saint-Germain and with the national team, and that's important for any player."

He added: "The Ballon d'Or is a wonderful title, something every player wishes to win, for people to talk about me. It makes me happy that my efforts are appreciated. I'll try to finish the season in the highest possible position, and why not dream about it? I won't lie to you, all players like to be appreciated for their efforts, just like in any other profession."

The end of the forwards' monopoly

Born in the Andalusian town of Los Palacios, Fabian believes football has moved on. Individual awards no longer belong to the goalscorers alone, he argues, pointing to the crownings of his international team-mate Rodri in 2024 and Luka Modric before him.

He explained: "In recent years, the other positions have gained great importance and value, which is extremely important in my opinion. The team is made up of 11 players, including the substitutes, and I think the defender or goalkeeper is no less important than the forward. This is important for the world of football, and especially for young players, to look at the other positions too, not just at scoring goals. Matches are decided by scoring goals, but winning in the end is the effort of the whole team."

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Dembélé and the dressing room spirit

Fabian watched last year's winner up close. On his rival and PSG team-mate Ousmane Dembélé, he said: "Ousmane is a very friendly person, and he always says that teamwork is the key to individual awards, and that without his team's help he would not have achieved it. He thoroughly deserved it."

The 30 nominees "are there for a good reason, and there are outstanding players who have had a wonderful season," in his view. Even so, his loyalties lie firmly with the Parc des Princes dressing room: "If one of my dressing room team-mates wins, it will be much better."

The mark of Enrique and De la Fuente

Two coaches played a pivotal role in Fabian's explosion this season, and he made sure to credit them: Luis Enrique at Paris and Luis de la Fuente with the national team.

He was a mainstay in the Champions League final and the Club World Cup final with Saint-Germain, and he holds an exceptional record with "La Roja", 50 matches without defeat.

He joked about that run: "Sometimes I don't want to say it out loud so as not to break the run, but yes, 50 matches with the national team without defeat, let's hope it continues for longer. That would be good for me, but above all for the national team."

He signed off with a message of gratitude, recalling De la Fuente's famous line about him before Euro 2024: "If his name weren't Fabian, he would be more famous."

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He said: "I've always said it, I'm happy with the affection I see from people. I'm appreciated by those who matter to me, those close to me: my coaches, my team-mates. That's what matters most to me, those I spend every day with. Being appreciated for one's work is always a beautiful thing."