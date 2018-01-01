Fabian McCarthy: Shaun Bartlett joined Kaizer Chiefs to secure his future

The former Kaizer Chiefs centre back has urged Safa to identify suitable coaches, who can lead the national teams

Former Bafana Bafana defender Fabian McCarthy has called for a professional body to run and look after the coaches in South Africa.

The retired player stated that the chopping and changing of coaches must come to an end, whilst indicating that not all legends are capable of developing youngsters.

“I think Bartlett decided to to join Chiefs because he wanted to secure his future and ensure that he gains more experience at club level,” McCarthy told Goal.

“I don't think he was formally appointed at Safa to work with the national team, but that is something I cannot confirm,” he said.

“In my opinion, I don't think he left Bafana Bafana in the lurch, but because he wanted to grow and I am certain he has opened a door for someone else. I know the boys benefited from working him, but I don't think he had a contract with Safa,” he added.

“I don't think it's a matter of looking at another legend in order to have continuity because there are so many coaches, who are passionate about the game. I think he wanted to be involved at club level and gain more experience at a big club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL),” reacted the legend

McCarthy praised Thabo Senong, who recently won the Cosafa Under-20 Championship with South Africa U20 side in Zambia, but he lamented the fact that there is less continuity when it comes to player development.

“I am not happy with how South African clubs treat coaches because it kills the game. Look at a coach like Senong, who has done very well to lead the boys to the title in Zambia,” continued the former defender.

“But we don't see the boys in the national under-23 squad graduate to the senior squad. I am also concerned because we don't see them playing regularly in the PSL,” he rued.

“I think coaches are not respected in the country because I do watch football in the lower divisions and it hurts to see the owners shouting or making a phone call to the coach telling him, who to play and so on,” noted the Vryburg-born.

“Sometimes coaches are not respected and they are seen as desperate people looking for jobs, but it is high time they stand up and fight for an association similar to the player's union, who fight for their rights,” he backed.

“You employ a coach and two months later he is fired. What about development, what about the youth because not any legend can be passionate about the youth,” he responded.

“I may get a job as a legend, but I may not be better than Senong. Although he didn't play the game professionally, he studied and is very passionate with working the youngsters,” he commended.

“I would not say Safa must continue to look at giving legends such as Bartlett a chance, but identify the right people who are very passionate about development,” noted the former Bloemfontein Celtic player.

“We need to ensure that there is synergy between all our national teams so that there is continuity. Then a player, who graduates to Bafana, won't struggle to adjust," he continued.

“I think it's time to unite as legends and everyone involved in the game to show that it's not about us, but the youngsters,” called the former Mamelodi Sundowns player.

“We need coaches and people who will develop ordinary players into extraordinary stars because it's not about winning games at youth level or I beat this team or that coach, but who did you bring to the top division (PSL),” he concluded.