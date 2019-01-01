Fabian McCarthy: I don't understand why Kaizer Chiefs released Godfrey Walusimbi

The former Amakhosi defender discussed Amakhosi's new signings after the January 2019 transfer window closed on Thursday

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Fabian McCarthy says he has been talking to Wiseman Meyiwa, who has been forced to retire at the age of 19 due to injuries he suffered during a horrific car accident last year.

“Yeah, it is a sad development indeed and I can honestly tell you that I have been in contact with him. I have been sending him messages of support and I believe God has a better plan for the young man,” McCarthy told Goal.

“I just hope he will never stop believing that his life will be better. I hope he gets back to his old life and starts walking again. Even though he will not play football again,” said the legend.

“I know it is not easy for him and his family because you are a player today and suddenly there is news that you will not play again. It hurts because he is very young,” he expressed.

McCarthy also discussed major changes at the Naturena-based side where defender Godfrey Walusimbi has been released, while goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and full-back Reeve Frosler have been signed from Bidvest Wits, and Chippa United respectively.

“I liked his (Walusimbi) game and he looked like he would go on to own that left-back position. Maybe he decided to go back home due to a personal reason, but it’s something you cannot understand as an outsider,” he continued.

”I believe it is something deeper than football and it's sad to see him going back to his country,” added the retired defender.

“Frosler is a good signing let’s be honest. He is a good boy and I just hope he will settle down quickly and add to what the guys are trying to build there, but I cannot comment on Akpeyi sorry for that,” he added.

“I just hope he will compete and grow from playing with guys like Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko. He brings his arrogance, skills, good attitude and I also believe there is a leader in him and he must just let it come out,” reacted the former Bafana Bafana defender.

Moreover, the Vryburg-born local football legend stated that Chiefs' Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash against an ABC Motsepe League side The Magic FC will be a difficult match for the Soweto giants.

“I know that many people believe that Chiefs will have it easy against The Magic, but it will not be the case. They have my former teammate, David Kannemeyer and George Dearnaley (coaches) whom I also work with as part of our projects,” said McCarthy.

“It will not be an easy game because they have experienced players like Thando Mngomeni, who will look to guide the youngsters against a professional club,” backed the 41-year-old.

“Yes (Orlando) Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are out of the cup, but the tournament has always not been the one for the big guns. Everyone wants to win it,” he concluded.