FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea to face Luton, Man City travel to Peterborough

Stephen Darwin
The Official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021VISA AFCON
Getty

Liverpool will host Norwich City at Anfield, if they can get the better of Cardiff City in the fourth round, while Tottenham head to Middlesbrough

Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, with Premier League leaders Manchester City heading to Peterborough United.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have a home fixture against Norwich City, if they can get the better of Cardiff City in the fourth round, with ties due to take place week commencing February 28.

Elsewhere, an all-Premier League tie sees Southampton come up against West Ham, while Tottenham will travel to Middlesbrough, who are in the fifth round courtesy of their penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Editors' Picks

The draw in full

Home team

Away team

Luton Town

vs

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

vs

Stoke City

Peterborough United

vs

Manchester City

Liverpool or Cardiff City

vs

Norwich City

Southampton

vs

West Ham

Middlesbrough

vs

Tottenham

Nottingham Forest or Leicester

vs

Huddersfield Town

Everton

vs

Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

Further reading