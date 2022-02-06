FA Cup fifth-round draw: Chelsea to face Luton, Man City travel to Peterborough
Chelsea will face Luton Town in the FA Cup fifth round, with Premier League leaders Manchester City heading to Peterborough United.
Liverpool, meanwhile, will have a home fixture against Norwich City, if they can get the better of Cardiff City in the fourth round, with ties due to take place week commencing February 28.
Elsewhere, an all-Premier League tie sees Southampton come up against West Ham, while Tottenham will travel to Middlesbrough, who are in the fifth round courtesy of their penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The draw in full
Home team
Away team
Luton Town
vs
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
vs
Stoke City
Peterborough United
vs
Manchester City
Liverpool or Cardiff City
vs
Norwich City
Southampton
vs
West Ham
Middlesbrough
vs
Tottenham
Nottingham Forest or Leicester
vs
Huddersfield Town
Everton
vs
Bournemouth or Boreham Wood