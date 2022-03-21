FA Cup: Crystal Palace’s Zaha explains ‘only difference’ in win over Iwobi’s Everton

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha has pointed to the only difference that made Crystal Palace emerge victorious against Everton on Sunday.

Zaha scored one of the four goals as the Eagles defeated Alex Iwobi’s Toffees in the FA Cup to book a place in the last four.

"That happens. Obviously, the only difference now is that we manage to weather that difficult start, not conceding any goals, and then just implement our game today [on Sunday]," the striker told the Crystal Palace website.

"We got into the game eventually."

Zaha also spoke about his goal contribution and went ahead to praise their fans.

"Obviously, I'm happy to assist the team in any way I can. I’m glad I could assist and score today and help us get on our way to Wembley," he added.

"I’ve always said that Palace fans are probably the best fans that I’ve seen, because they cheer you no matter what. I’m glad that we can bring them to Wembley.

"The team is just proving how good it is. Some of the players haven’t played together for long. It just shows what is in store for the club, for the players that sign, what’s in store for the future.

"It’s good to be involved in it – it’s good to be going to Wembley as well."

Meanwhile, Zaha’s manager, Patrick Vieira, joined the forward in praising the fans as they booked the Wembley date where they will face Chelsea in the semis.

"It’s a wonderful day – a fantastic day for the football club. The noise! Everybody is really excited," Vieira said.

"You always think about it [the atmosphere], and you always think that you know, but when you get there you start to think: ‘This is what it’s all about.'

"There is a really good vibe around the football club, and we really wanted to go to Wembley because I think the fans deserve that trip because of how they have supported us.

"We are there, now we have to enjoy it."

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six games.