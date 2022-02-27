FA confirms England won't play any games against Russia for 'foreseeable future' following Ukraine invasion

The Football Association has announced that England will not compete in fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future while also condemning the "atrocities" committed in Ukraine.

The conflict in Eastern Europe has had a massive impact on football, with several leagues and associations condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Poland announced they will not play against Russia in March's World Cup qualifying play-off, with England announcing on Sunday that they will refuse to play Russia in any age group at any competition.

The FA statement

"Out of solidarity with the Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future," the FA said in a statement.

"This includes any potential match at any level of senior age group or para football."

What else has been said?

FIFA has confirmed that Russia will need to play fixtures at a neutral venue without an anthem, fans or their flag, with the organisation condemning the actions of the country's military.

"No flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate," the statement reads.

"FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine."

FIFA also stated that the organisation will "continue its ongoing dialogue" with other governing bodies "to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions".

