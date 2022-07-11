Eze, Zaha and Kouyate out of Crystal Palace squad for Singapore and Australia pre-season camp

The trio will not be part of Patrick Vieira’s squad who are heading to Asia for preparations ahead of the 2022-23 campaign

Crystal Palace have excluded Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Eberechi Eze from their pre-season squad to Singapore and Australia.

A list of 26 players was announced on Monday evening with the exclusion of the trio without any reasons given.

Zaha – who has been linked with a move to Serie A outfit AS Roma – was the Eagles’ top player during the 2021-22 campaign having managed 33 appearances overall and accumulated 2,761 minutes of playing time.

In addition, the Cote d’Ivoire international and former Manchester United winger was ranked ninth in the goalscoring charts with a tally of 14 goals.

Also missing are newly signed Mali international Cheick Doucoure, Nigeria prospect Michael Olise and Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp.

“The remainder of the first-team squad will be based in South London for a domestic training and games programme led by assistant manager Osian Roberts,” a statement from the club website read.

“Some of these players are not currently fit and therefore will not travel on tour, whilst some did not meet the entry requirements for Singapore or Australia when travel arrangements were made.

“One match has already been confirmed for this group of players (v QPR on 23rd July), with up to two more matches to be announced in the coming days.”

Interestingly, Jordan Ayew made the cut as well as five players of Nigerian descent namely Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Victor Akinwale, Malcolm Ebiowei, David Ozoh and Tayo Adaramola.

Crystal Palace will take on Liverpool in Singapore on July 15, while they try Manchester United for size in Melbourne on July 19 and then Leeds United in Perth on July 22.

Crystal Palace squad for pre-season

Goalkeepers: Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Tayo Adaramola, Jake O’Brien, Cardo Siddik, Dan Quick, Kaden Rodney

Article continues below

Midfielders: Luka Milivojevic, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jadan Raymond, Malachi Boateng, David Ozoh, Killian Phillips, Scott Banks

Forwards: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew, Rob Street, Victor Akinwale, Ademola Ola-Adebomi