Eze opens season account for Crystal Palace against Leeds United, Zaha assists and Ayew injured

Eberechi Eze scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign as Crystal Palace secured a 2-1 comeback triumph over Leeds United on Sunday.

Eze scores Palace's winner

His first in the ongoing season

Assisted by Zaha

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Peacocks took a shock lead in the tenth minute through Pascal Struijk’s effort. Nevertheless, the lead lasted for just 14 minutes as Michael Olise set up Odsonne Edouard for the equaliser. With 14 minutes left on the clock, Eze drilled home the winner with a sumptuous finish that sent the home fans into wild jubilation. Zaha picked out the Nigeria prospect who beat Rasmus Kristensen before rifling his shot past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Eze’s first goal of the 2022-23 campaign after failing to score in his previous seven matches. Also, it is a perfect response to his unimpressive performance against Chelsea – where Patrick Vieira had to pull him off in the 74th minute for Jeffrey Schlupp. At first, the Eagles were panicky for a while but Wilfried Zaha and co. showed their flexibility once again with a strong attacking display to secure all points.

WHAT MORE? Ghana international Jordan Ayew suffered a head injury in the first half that saw his head bandaged. He was subbed off for Tyrick Mitchell in the 65th minute while Jean-Philippe Mateta was introduced for Edouard with four minutes left on the clock. Also, Crystal Palace haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their five home games in the Premier League this season, after ending last season with five in a row at Selhurst Park.

ALL EYES ON: Aside from his maiden strike against Jesse Marsch’s men, Eze put up a commanding display with stats showing he accounted for three shots, two key passes, 52 passes and a passing accuracy of 78.9 percent.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:

Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace

DID YOU KNOW? Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha registered his first assist in 36 appearances in the Premier League, with the Ivorian scoring 17 goals in the time since his previous assist (v Spurs in September 2021).

WHAT NEXT FOR CRYSTAL PALACE? The Eagles will look to pick up another win at the King Power Stadium, when they visit Leicester City on October 15.