Report: Confusion reigns over controversial coach Eymael's supposed move to TTM

The latest developments have come shortly after former Black Leopards and Baroka coach Dylan Kerr announced he would not be taking the Tshakhuma job

Former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael reportedly turned up in Johannesburg ahead of his appointment by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, only to be shunned by the club.

The news of Eymael's return to South Africa came via renowned media man Robert Marawa, who on Thursday tweeted that the Belgian arrived back in South Africa but had been left stranded at the airport by what were supposed to be his new employers.

“Luc Eymael is in Johannesburg at the invitation of TTM to coach the team. Now he’s stuck there at the Airport with the club management not picking up his calls. He’s booked himself at the Hotel,” Marawa stated.

TTM's possible courtship of Eymael would be unexpected as the coach was already turned away by Chippa United earlier this season, the Chilli Boys having hired the Belgian and then changed their minds, following a backlash on social media.

This came as a result of Eymael being accused of having used racist language during his short stint with Tanzanian side Young Africans, the last club where he has worked.

Safa initially tried to ban the 61-year-old Eymael from coaching in South Africa, but the controversial manager is able to work in the country again after taking the issue to the Fifa Ethics Committee.

"The association doesn't grant permission to enter or exit the country, that is the function of the government,” Safa wrote in a follow-up statement.

“Our position is that we do not deny your right to be employed in South Africa or freedom of association.

"Our objection was based purely on the seriousness of the allegations against you which goes against our statutes. But now everything has been clarified and your name is cleared."

Eymael also previously coached at Polokwane City and Black Leopards in South Africa and has worked at clubs across the continent including AS Vita club (DR Congo), Al Merreikh (Sudan), AFC Leopards (Kenya), Rayon Sports (Rwanda) and Gaish (Egypt).



Kerr had previously been operating as TTM's technical advisor, assisting stand-in coaches David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka.