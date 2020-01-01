Eymael: Controversial coach responds to Kaizer Chiefs link

The 60-year-old mentor is in the hunt for a new club after parting ways with Yanga SC in July but Amakhosi are yet to contact him

Former Yanga SC and head coach Luc Eymael has exclusively told Goal it would be an honour to coach .

However, the Belgian mentor said he hasn't been contacted by anyone for the vacant position at Amakhosi, stating it's just media speculation that he could be joining the Soweto giants.

Eymael said he's got his eyes on coaching a team that will campaign in the Caf next season, adding he needs to get back to coaching as soon as possible.

He further revealed the matter between him and Yanga is before the law after the two parties parted ways in June over allegations of racist remarks Eymael made during his time there.

"You know I am jobless now [but] I have to work. Yanga didn't fulfil the promises in June and July. Not only that, so, that's another problem that will be with the law and I need to work," Eymael told Goal.

"I've got my eyes on playing in the Champions League. So, the interest about Kaizer Chiefs, I have not been contacted. It's speculation. You cannot avoid speculation but let's see what will happen."

While he has not been contacted, Eymael said it would be an honour to coach the Glamour Boys.

"It would be in an honour [to coach Chiefs] but I have not been contacted," concluded Eymael.

Eymael may find it difficult to work in again after the South African Football Association (Safa) vowed to write a letter to Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa not to grant the coach a work permit for the alleged racist remarks he made whilst in .

In July, after Yanga's 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar in which the team dropped to third position in the league, Eymael said: "The fans can only shout and are like monkeys who are barking ‘babababa’."

This was enough to get him fired from the club and for Safa to promise to get him banned from working in the .

Eymael worked for four clubs in South Africa in , Free State Stars, Bloemfontein and Black .

He was the brain behind Free State Stars winning the Nedbank Cup in 2018 but he couldn't build on that success the following season and the Bethlehem-based side decided to sack him.