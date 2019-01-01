Luc Eymael: Belgian tactician appointed new Black Leopards head coach

The outspoken tactician, who guided Stars to a 2018 Nedbank Cup triumph, is back in the PSL

Black have announced Belgian tactician Luc Eymael as their new head coach.

The much-travelled mentor has returned to having coached , Bloemfontein and in the .

Eymael has been jobless since he parted ways with Egyptian Premier League side Tala'ea El Gaish SC at the end of last season.

Leopards have since appointed the 59-year-old as their new coach.

"Luc Eymael appointed head coach for two seasons," a club statement read on Thursday.

Eymael was linked with Leopards' PSL rivals , but he has since replaced Lionel Soccoia at the Limpopo-based side.

The French tactician was fired by Leopards because of a run of poor results last week.

Lidoda Duvha are currently placed 12th on the league standings having accumulated five points from six matches.

Eymael's immediate task will be to mastermind a victory over his former side, Celtic on Sunday in his first league match in charge of the team.

Leopards announced the appointment of the experienced coach on their official Twitter page:

