EXTRA TIME: Zungu, Maphosa, Katsande and South African football against racism
In light of the latest racial incidents affecting English player Jadon Sancho and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in Italy, we highlight the fight against racism in football.
"Say no to racism" has been the message for years, but many players and fans now believe guilty clubs and their supporters have not been punished adequately.
To begin with, we highlight some of the biggest talking points surrounding these racial incidents in world football this week. Then we take a look at how South African football has reacted to this problem lately, and in the past.
Old comments show us how the same problems continue to persist in our sport.
Some of the standout comments have come from Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu, Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa and Zimbabwe's Willard Katsande.
So is @Sanchooo10 wrong in saying that “Racism will kill the love of football”? Coz I feel like Jadon’s being misquoted here! Even if he were, is it ok to be racially discriminated in the workplace?! https://t.co/3nmSy1leUw— Santiago Mzansi (@SantiagoMusicUK) September 4, 2019
People need to realise that no football associations care about racism.....their actions speak volumes time and time again https://t.co/mFzzZMwlAy— Lee (@LeePeryer) September 4, 2019
Also, though, not @RomeluLukaku9 ‘s job to have to singlehandedly end racism in Italian football. The Serie A should ban those Ultras and do whatever else it takes. They’ve ignored this problem for way too long. https://t.co/i7NbpcXUho— Cristina Serverius (@cri_serverius) September 4, 2019
Twitter have released a statement on racism in football and what they're doing to tackle it on their platform.https://t.co/cpKqpOWXUK— Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) September 4, 2019
Concise and disturbing summary of the deeply entrenched racism in Italian football. https://t.co/4fhEpWNawv— Andrew Misra (@MisraAndrew) September 4, 2019
The boy from Brent speaks against racism in football - great presentation by Dr. Joe Cable #SPORTDISCONF2019 pic.twitter.com/y5BC3MWqOh— Aarti Ratna (@Arts32) September 4, 2019
When I was at the World Cup final in Germany 2006 I heard Italian fans making monkey noises during the penalty shootout, the incident spoilt my night & what was one of the most special experiences in my life. That's just me as a journalist. Imagine the impact of racism on players— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) September 4, 2019
“We’re not racists Romelu, we just use monkey chants as a sign of respect” - Italian football fans are actually decades further behind on the subject of racism than I thought. No hope for them https://t.co/quPmLFF0sa— ThePrestwichMarauder (@MaraudersJFC) September 4, 2019
[BBC Sport] Racism in football: Twitter defends abuse policy after Premier League players targeted https://t.co/HHcyV9dCE1— Be Informed. When It Happens. (@_MrDavidJones) September 4, 2019
“The only colour that matters is the colour of the Strip”— Grassroots (@FootballGrf) September 4, 2019
Grassroots and @SRTRC_England against Racism and Discrimination. #ShowRacismTheRedCard#WearRedDay19@AnwarU01 @kickitout @Towno10 @MuslimahAsso @FBeyondBorders @NevilleSouthall @alanshearer @KickOffAt3 @AntiRacismDay pic.twitter.com/cbC9UZNHob
'Italian fans have always got away with it' – Ince calls for racism crackdown https://t.co/Zb0MjCNZFa #FOOTBALL— Footy News Media ⚽️ (@FootyNewsMedia) September 4, 2019
Sad to watch somewhere in the world, in the name of the beautiful game, there’re still so called supporters still engaging & practicing racism @CagliariCalcio @SeriaA_Eng @FIFAcom @RomeluLukaku9 #SayNoToRacism— Vina (@alfavina) September 2, 2019
Say no to RACISM pic.twitter.com/hLN36ldkUl— Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) April 19, 2019
Hating people because of their color is wrong !! Racism is just stupidity and ignorance! We are all equal! https://t.co/tdI5kgmBDC— Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) April 12, 2019
A global definition of racism..... Please help us find it in this broadcast clip. pic.twitter.com/6iftKqBcHP— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 22, 2019
What a sad thing to say about someone you've never met. But I'm not surprised. Racism works both ways. I detest it and have said it over and over, it has no place in any society, but then again some choose to hear what suits them so that they can respond in a predetermined way. https://t.co/kJBc01ZiLx— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) December 31, 2018
If football is to be a force for good we need to talk about racism all the time https://t.co/Cx7gB6W6zH— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 14, 2018
