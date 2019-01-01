EXTRA TIME: Zungu, Maphosa, Katsande and South African football against racism

A number of high-profile racial incidents have surfaced in the football world this week, and we take a look at how supporters have reacted on Twitter

In light of the latest racial incidents affecting English player Jadon Sancho and 's Romelu Lukaku in , we highlight the fight against racism in football.

"Say no to racism" has been the message for years, but many players and fans now believe guilty clubs and their supporters have not been punished adequately.

To begin with, we highlight some of the biggest talking points surrounding these racial incidents in world football this week. Then we take a look at how South African football has reacted to this problem lately, and in the past.

Old comments show us how the same problems continue to persist in our sport.

Some of the standout comments have come from Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu, spokesperson Vina Maphosa and Zimbabwe's Willard Katsande.

So is @Sanchooo10 wrong in saying that “Racism will kill the love of football”? Coz I feel like Jadon’s being misquoted here! Even if he were, is it ok to be racially discriminated in the workplace?! https://t.co/3nmSy1leUw — Santiago Mzansi (@SantiagoMusicUK) September 4, 2019

People need to realise that no football associations care about racism.....their actions speak volumes time and time again https://t.co/mFzzZMwlAy — Lee (@LeePeryer) September 4, 2019

Also, though, not @RomeluLukaku9 ‘s job to have to singlehandedly end racism in Italian football. The should ban those Ultras and do whatever else it takes. They’ve ignored this problem for way too long. https://t.co/i7NbpcXUho — Cristina Serverius (@cri_serverius) September 4, 2019

Twitter have released a statement on racism in football and what they're doing to tackle it on their platform.https://t.co/cpKqpOWXUK — FC News (@Chelsea_FL) September 4, 2019

Concise and disturbing summary of the deeply entrenched racism in Italian football. https://t.co/4fhEpWNawv — Andrew Misra (@MisraAndrew) September 4, 2019

The boy from Brent speaks against racism in football - great presentation by Dr. Joe Cable #SPORTDISCONF2019 pic.twitter.com/y5BC3MWqOh — Aarti Ratna (@Arts32) September 4, 2019

When I was at the World Cup final in 2006 I heard Italian fans making monkey noises during the penalty shootout, the incident spoilt my night & what was one of the most special experiences in my life. That's just me as a journalist. Imagine the impact of racism on players — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) September 4, 2019

“We’re not racists Romelu, we just use monkey chants as a sign of respect” - Italian football fans are actually decades further behind on the subject of racism than I thought. No hope for them https://t.co/quPmLFF0sa — ThePrestwichMarauder (@MaraudersJFC) September 4, 2019

[BBC Sport] Racism in football: Twitter defends abuse policy after Premier League players targeted https://t.co/HHcyV9dCE1 — Be Informed. When It Happens. (@_MrDavidJones) September 4, 2019

'Italian fans have always got away with it' – Ince calls for racism crackdown https://t.co/Zb0MjCNZFa #FOOTBALL — Footy News Media ⚽️ (@FootyNewsMedia) September 4, 2019

Sad to watch somewhere in the world, in the name of the beautiful game, there’re still so called supporters still engaging & practicing racism @CagliariCalcio @SeriaA_Eng @FIFAcom @RomeluLukaku9 #SayNoToRacism — Vina (@alfavina) September 2, 2019

Say no to RACISM pic.twitter.com/hLN36ldkUl — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) April 19, 2019

Hating people because of their color is wrong !! Racism is just stupidity and ignorance! We are all equal! https://t.co/tdI5kgmBDC — Bongani Zungu (@BonganiZungu08) April 12, 2019

A global definition of racism..... Please help us find it in this broadcast clip. pic.twitter.com/6iftKqBcHP — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 22, 2019

What a sad thing to say about someone you've never met. But I'm not surprised. Racism works both ways. I detest it and have said it over and over, it has no place in any society, but then again some choose to hear what suits them so that they can respond in a predetermined way. https://t.co/kJBc01ZiLx — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) December 31, 2018

If football is to be a force for good we need to talk about racism all the time https://t.co/Cx7gB6W6zH — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) December 14, 2018

A true inspiration to many millions of people around the globe.

Suffered because of his principles and believes but never gave in to oppression or racism of any kind.

May his soul Rest In Peace Inn Shaa Allah. — Farouk Khan (@FaroukKhan9) August 4, 2019