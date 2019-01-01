South Africa

EXTRA TIME: Zungu, Maphosa, Katsande and South African football against racism

Comments()
Getty
A number of high-profile racial incidents have surfaced in the football world this week, and we take a look at how supporters have reacted on Twitter

In light of the latest racial incidents affecting English player Jadon Sancho and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku in Italy, we highlight the fight against racism in football.

"Say no to racism" has been the message for years, but many players and fans now believe guilty clubs and their supporters have not been punished adequately.

To begin with, we highlight some of the biggest talking points surrounding these racial incidents in world football this week. Then we take a look at how South African football has reacted to this problem lately, and in the past.

Editors' Picks

Old comments show us how the same problems continue to persist in our sport.

Some of the standout comments have come from Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu, Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa and Zimbabwe's Willard Katsande.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close