EXTRA TIME: Watch Werder Bremen train in South Africa
European nations with a winter break, particularly German language countries, love touring South Africa during the festive season.
It's not only a wonderful experience to enjoy the warm weather while it's snowing in Europe, but clubs also take advantage of the excellent facilities in South Africa.
Werder are currently in 10th position in the German Bundesliga. They have 22 points from 17 games and still have an opportunity to get into the Europa League places.
You can watch Bremen's training videos from Twitter here, thanks to posts from Orlando Pirates assistant Rulani Mokwena and Werder's official account.
Watching @werderbremen_en training in Randburg. Always important to see how others do things and learn from top coaches. pic.twitter.com/00KXsTPz21 — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) January 3, 2019
Wohltuend: Die Kugel rollt wieder... #Werder | #MoinSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/BXQQwgR7Uh — SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) January 4, 2019
Geschäftsführer Frank #Baumann erläutert den Plan mit Romano #Schmid. 🎙️ #Werder | #MoinSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/1MRd1T4rXh — SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) January 4, 2019
Kraftvoller Start. 🏋🏻♂️🤸🏻♂️— SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) January 4, 2019
Jiri #Pavlenka ist bei dieser ersten Einheit heute noch nicht wieder mit dabei.#Werder | #MoinSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/vitorzmb5j
Felix #Beijmo ist rundum glücklich – außer über Morgenmuffel Ludde!
Das war Tag eins in Johannesburg 👉 https://t.co/KRe9OSJuUD#Werder | #MoinSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/ooav7ofU1k — SV Werder Bremen (@werderbremen) January 3, 2019