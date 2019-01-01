EXTRA TIME: Watch Werder Bremen train in South Africa

South Africa is a popular destination not only for holidays but also for many European club's mid-season break

European nations with a winter break, particularly German language countries, love touring South Africa during the festive season.

It's not only a wonderful experience to enjoy the warm weather while it's snowing in Europe, but clubs also take advantage of the excellent facilities in South Africa.

Werder are currently in 10th position in the German Bundesliga. They have 22 points from 17 games and still have an opportunity to get into the Europa League places.

You can watch Bremen's training videos from Twitter here, thanks to posts from Orlando Pirates assistant Rulani Mokwena and Werder's official account.