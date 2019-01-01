EXTRA TIME: Watch Benni McCarthy's highlights tribute to Masinga
It was rare to see a South African player perform in Europe because of Apartheid and the international ban on sport in the country.
When the ban was lifted Phil Masinga made a name for himself at Leeds United in the English Premier League.
Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has acknowledged Masinga's role in 'paving the way' for him.
Read McCarthy's Tweet with this highlights video.
My tribute to Chippaldinho Masinga for paving the way for me and what he did for SA football ⚽️ Legend may your soul Rest In Peace. Gone but most definitely not Forgotten 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/EyGoFxm00d — Benni McCarthy (@bennimccarthy17) January 13, 2019