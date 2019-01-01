EXTRA TIME: Watch Benni McCarthy's highlights tribute to Masinga

Before Benni McCarthy made waves in Europe, the late South African striker Phil Masinga was successful in England

It was rare to see a South African player perform in Europe because of Apartheid and the international ban on sport in the country.

When the ban was lifted Phil Masinga made a name for himself at Leeds United in the English Premier League.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has acknowledged Masinga's role in 'paving the way' for him.

Read McCarthy's Tweet with this highlights video.