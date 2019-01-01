EXTRA TIME: Watch Banyana Banyana train for Sweden friendly
The sponsor's Twitter account Sasol South Africa shared this training video of the Banyana Banyana team.
South Africa is preparing for the World Cup in France this summer. Even though Banyana lost their first preparation match, 2-1 against Netherlands on Saturday, they are satisfied with their performance.
According to Safa, Banyana midfielder Leandra Smeda stated that they are "improving every day as a team" and that these games against Sweden and Netherlands will get them ready for difficult opposition in France.
The journey to the 2019 @FIFAWWC continues. Catch the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge tomorrow at 7pm, at Cape Town stadium as @Banyana_Banyana face Sweden. Tune in to @SuperSport 10 and catch the game live #Limitless pic.twitter.com/NwZeR0hsqx — Sasol (@SasolSA) January 21, 2019