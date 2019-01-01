EXTRA TIME: Watch Banyana Banyana train for Sweden friendly

The South African ladies national team takes on Sweden in the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday, 22 January

The sponsor's Twitter account Sasol South Africa shared this training video of the Banyana Banyana team.

South Africa is preparing for the World Cup in France this summer. Even though Banyana lost their first preparation match, 2-1 against Netherlands on Saturday, they are satisfied with their performance.

According to Safa, Banyana midfielder Leandra Smeda stated that they are "improving every day as a team" and that these games against Sweden and Netherlands will get them ready for difficult opposition in France.

Smeda is looking forward to another testing match in Cape Town, the city where she was born. She is also looking forward to testing herself against Sweden because she now represents a Swedish club, Vittsjő GIK.