EXTRA TIME: Bafana Bafana superfan Botha Msila hitchhiking from South Africa to Egypt
Bafana Bafana fan Botha Msila's mission is to arrive in Cairo in time to watch his team participate at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
He started his trip last week Wednesday, taking rides from different drivers each time, which seems like a dangerous move to go all the way across the continent in this manner.
However Msila is proving all his doubters wrong. His latest video tweet reveals that he is in a car in Tanzania.
Many thought his adventure might not even get out of South Africa when he had Visa problems before leaving the country.
The trip would take Msila through nine African countries in total, covering about 10,220km from Cape Town to Cairo, the host city for Bafana'a matches.
One can watch a number of videos which Msila posted along the way, including social media updates in Zimbabwe and Zambia.
There's also messages of support, where fans are willing him on. Then there's others attempting to alert the South African team to reward their fan for his brave support.
Ke taba eo mzansi ✊🏾💚 hololoooo still on the road to Tanzania with my brother @AlvinZhakata ka Lerato Leo ✊🏾✊🏾 #BothaCape2Cairo #CapeToCairo pic.twitter.com/dakXCsab5i— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 9, 2019
09/06 - 12:52— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 9, 2019
South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇼Zimbabwe we on the road @AlvinZhakata ra ba kena bla weeee ke taba eo hololooooo halalaaaa Tanzania ✊🏾💚 ke rona bao #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/LQxcJB7yxT
#CapeToCairo is a reality 🇿🇼🇿🇦 @MsilaBotha though. Time for a shower🚿🛁 we cant afford luxuries, we on the road🏕️ @robertmarawa @SuperSportBlitz @thomasmlambo @SimplyCarol8 @ZimSA_fans @acielumumba @SteveVickers5 @makogold07 @econetzimbabwe @gauchobilliat @howardmusonza pic.twitter.com/wfdZQxlUQ2— Aluvah8 (@AlvinZhakata) June 9, 2019
Safe journey leadership 👍👍❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏💐💐 https://t.co/y0e53jr6FA— Portia Chabalala (@Portia02227748) June 9, 2019
Kuyagezeka konje lapho endleleni??? Safe travels my leader https://t.co/ZnIn7rLJrB— Portia Chabalala (@Portia02227748) June 9, 2019
My Zambian brothers hosting us for the night ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾ka Lerato Leo bafethu 💚✊🏾 #capetocairo #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/ugPMtpjLk1— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 8, 2019
08/06 - 18:26— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 8, 2019
We will always remember you #Zambia legends ka Lerato Leo ✊🏾💚 #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/fp5xt51ImQ
Please retweet till Bafana Bafana do something. https://t.co/4hLnpAV5BA— Fikile Skhosana (@FikileSkhosana3) June 8, 2019
Bo Bla weee e nka e thola kae ?? 😂😂 hololooo ✊🏾✊🏾 kaba kena #BothaCape2Cairo pic.twitter.com/o0iT7pNZpH— Botha Blaweh Helayalo (@MsilaBotha) June 8, 2019
@MsilaBotha now in Zimbabwe the journey continues @robertmarawa @SAFA_net @online_zifa pic.twitter.com/PbJ2I831OZ— Cape2CairoAfcon (@ZimSA_fans) June 8, 2019