EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts to Jesse Lingard's open goal miss in the Manchester Derby

Manchester City beat their neighbours Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night

This was a Manchester Derby of great significance as the Citizens knew they had to win to go ahead of in the Premier League title race.

On the other hand the Red Devils needed to save their face after a humiliating 4-0 loss to on the weekend.

also had to keep up in the race for the top four Uefa spots. After Bernado Silva placed City ahead in the second half, Jesse Lingard had a glorious chance to level the game but he somehow managed to miss the ball entirely when presented with an open goal.

This is the moment that got Twitter talking, and they did so with a great sense of humour. City eventually won 2-0 thanks to the second from substitute Leroy Sane.

Lingard had one job — Kenny (@kenmfalme) April 24, 2019

Lingard has been Man City's best defender tonight - some great clearances 🤣🤣 #MUNMCI — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) April 24, 2019

Lingard's hates liverpool more than he loves United! ☺ #MUNMIC — Gech David Beckham (@getaswhailu) April 24, 2019

All Manchester United and Liverpool fans are that boy in the background after seeing that open net miss from dancing wizard lingard.#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/FLTigsYHj1 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 24, 2019

70+ mins of Jesse Lingard attempting to play football pic.twitter.com/gVYaV4vlT2 — ‏ً (@R9shad) April 24, 2019

Lingard is a true Mancunian missing that on purpose. Fucking hero. — - (@IconicUnited) April 24, 2019

Jesse Lingard vs :



1 shot off target

0 shots on target

0 key passes

0 crosses completed

1 open goal missed pic.twitter.com/J0Sf3waecX — bet365 (@bet365) April 24, 2019

Liverpool fan conspiracists seeing Lingard missing the ball altogether for a tap-in: pic.twitter.com/ed1aRSfA1v — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 24, 2019

This football business is really distracting Jesse Lingard from his YouTube career. Best give it up. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 24, 2019

'HE COULD'NT WRAP A CHRISTMAS PRESENT!'



Goldbridge losing his shit over Lingard's miss 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/c1RtUa2rIf — Goldbridge World™ (@GoldbridgeWorld) April 24, 2019

Some would say Jesse Lingard knew what he was doing 😅 pic.twitter.com/LMc9xa7GOn — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 24, 2019

You play Young..Lingard..Rashford and Shaw and expect to win #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/9XpnsZia1W — Gajja Francis Jnr (@GajjaFrancis) April 24, 2019

How did Lingard become a footballer? #MUFC — United Always (@UnitedAlways1) April 24, 2019

Option A - Score, Let Liverpool win the league

Option B - Don’t score, City win the league



Lingard - “Fuck it I’ll miss.” pic.twitter.com/VtHGIKivMe — Alfie Collinson (@Alfiecollinson1) April 24, 2019

When the ball is passed to Lingard pic.twitter.com/RIewvu9caQ — don☀️ (@donlarindini) April 24, 2019