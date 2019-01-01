Live Scores
EXTRA TIME: Twitter reacts to Jesse Lingard's open goal miss in the Manchester Derby

Manchester City beat their neighbours Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night

This was a Manchester Derby of great significance as the Citizens knew they had to win to go ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

On the other hand the Red Devils needed to save their face after a humiliating 4-0 loss to Everton on the weekend.

Manchester United also had to keep up in the race for the top four Uefa Champions League spots. After Bernado Silva placed City ahead in the second half, Jesse Lingard had a glorious chance to level the game but he somehow managed to miss the ball entirely when presented with an open goal.

This is the moment that got Twitter talking, and they did so with a great sense of humour. City eventually won 2-0 thanks to the second from substitute Leroy Sane.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

