EXTRA TIME: Twitter meltdown as Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat is linked to Mamelodi Sundowns return

For a year many Amakhosi fans have been proud despite their lack of trophies, because the Zimbabwean chose to leave Masandawana for their famous club

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans have been reacting on social media to the possibility of Khama Billiat returning to the Brazilians.

Amakhosi's pride would be dented if such a transfer would be allowed to progress to enable Masandawana to challenge for the Caf Champions League and their hope of retaining the PSL title.

Many Chiefs fans are pointing out, if Billiat is sold, then it would underline the false direction the club is taking. Then there are Sundowns fans complaining at the reported prices the Zimbabwean star would be available for, a year after leaving the Brazilians for free.

Have Sundowns fans forgiven Billiat for moving to Chiefs under such circumstances? These are some of the questions Twitter followers are posting.

We take a look at media reports believing Chiefs and Sundowns are in serious negotiation over the transfer.

However, Goal has already reported why Chiefs wouldn't sanction such a deal, quoting their coach Ernst Middendorp.

Nevertheless, other reports are scaring fans on social media as they either can't contemplate such a scenario or are resigned to the possibility.

Twitter has gone into meltdown, and on Friday afternoon Kaizer Chiefs responded by posting a photo of Billiat with the Amakhosi4Life hashtag. Billiat himself has responded to the Tweet below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

