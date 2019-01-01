EXTRA TIME: Twitter meltdown as Kaizer Chiefs' Khama Billiat is linked to Mamelodi Sundowns return

For a year many Amakhosi fans have been proud despite their lack of trophies, because the Zimbabwean chose to leave Masandawana for their famous club

and fans have been reacting on social media to the possibility of Khama Billiat returning to the Brazilians.

Amakhosi's pride would be dented if such a transfer would be allowed to progress to enable Masandawana to challenge for the Caf and their hope of retaining the title.

Many Chiefs fans are pointing out, if Billiat is sold, then it would underline the false direction the club is taking. Then there are Sundowns fans complaining at the reported prices the Zimbabwean star would be available for, a year after leaving the Brazilians for free.

Have Sundowns fans forgiven Billiat for moving to Chiefs under such circumstances? These are some of the questions Twitter followers are posting.

We take a look at media reports believing Chiefs and Sundowns are in serious negotiation over the transfer.

However, Goal has already reported why Chiefs wouldn't sanction such a deal, quoting their coach Ernst Middendorp.

Nevertheless, other reports are scaring fans on social media as they either can't contemplate such a scenario or are resigned to the possibility.

Twitter has gone into meltdown, and on Friday afternoon Kaizer Chiefs responded by posting a photo of Billiat with the Amakhosi4Life hashtag. Billiat himself has responded to the Tweet below.

♥️&✌🏾 — Khama Billiat Official (@khama_Billiat11) July 26, 2019

👀 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 25, 2019

"The way things are at the moment‚ he (Billiat) is not entirely happy at Chiefs and wants to return to Sundowns." https://t.co/pvbEJMxUOd — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) July 25, 2019

How do we welcome Billiat back as Sundowns supporters after leaving the way he did? I don't doubt that he's a great player but I'm not keen to see him back because I won't know how to welcome him. — Ncedo (@Ncedo53469954) July 25, 2019

Sundowns let Billiat go for free only to buy him for millions again? — Sphe (@Sphelele_Masuku) July 25, 2019

If Mamelondi Sundowns Wants Khama Billiat They Must Give Us Maboe , Zwane, Serino And Tade , They Must Also Give Us Their Star And 50 Supporters 🤦😂 Eix I Forgot And 50 Million 💪 — Khosidiva Makhumalo22 Ntakumba (@KNtakumba) July 25, 2019

I don't want to Khama Billiat at Sundowns please respect my decision. — S'KHULU (@Musa_Mlambo) July 26, 2019

Big Deal Around The Corner: Khama Billiat and Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed personal terms. The player will get in increase on his salary, as well as the signing-on fee. The only issue now is a transfer fee. Chiefs want over R20M, Sundowns started their bid at R15M, then R18M. pic.twitter.com/5MTlX0hcJ6 — PowerSport (@Power987Sport) July 25, 2019

If Chiefs sell Billiat to Sundowns it will be a proof that they're finished FC — Bokang ☠ (@Boks_26) July 25, 2019

BREAKING NEWS!!Sundowns and kaizer chiefs Agreed that Khama Billiat is a Zimbabwean.😂😂👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TAgJBuwhj8 — #MORAMAGA🇿🇦🍹 (@jrwamaredi) July 25, 2019

Chiefs and Billiat are trending but Sundowns is not pic.twitter.com/ttt8VwKqJg — Khathu (@TheLoneVenda) July 25, 2019

Billiat can go back to Sundowns... pic.twitter.com/C1vpIKJYgX — Adolf Rivombo (@AdolfRivombo) July 25, 2019

If Sundowns get Khama Billiat back, it would actually say more about Kaizer Chiefs than it would about Sundowns or Billiat. pic.twitter.com/RjNreFGqiX — Jonas 🇿🇦 (@KingJonas_Adv) July 25, 2019

Let's be honest,it's all about the money from Khama Billiat and not desire anymore.He has won everything at Mamelodi Sundowns FC except the #MTN8.If he really wanted to stay,he would've done so when he decided to go to Kaizer Chiefs FC because they offered him R836,000.00 ... pic.twitter.com/bvg95I4WDb — Sundowns Fanatic 🌟 (@Madumetja_SoLo) July 25, 2019

If Khama Billiat can go back to Sundowns, I can unsafely conclude that indeed Karma is a beach, that beach with an i pic.twitter.com/jGX1QC83lq — Aphiwe Phungula (@AphiwePhungula) July 25, 2019

If Sundowns gets Billiat back from @KaizerChiefs , the "fetching it" mission will face a stumbling block... pic.twitter.com/oEk4dVSEvn — Lindo Dladla (@dl_dladla) July 25, 2019

I feel for Chiefs supporters 😂 imagine if that Billiat Sundowns deal go through. Eh Manene niyo lala phandle😂 pic.twitter.com/Z46GN8U7Dm — El Moustafa Shoezz (@trevor_mnini) July 25, 2019

Do Sundowns fans seriously believe they are getting Khama Billiat? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4QBYYTkDXv — JAY🇿🇦 (@JayNtuli) July 25, 2019

I would love to see billiat at sundowns again...but not with such a huge amount aiiiikhona pic.twitter.com/2Id09fY8R9 — shoba (@ba_fa_na) July 25, 2019