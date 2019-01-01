EXTRA TIME: Trabzonspor fans give injured Ogenyi Onazi hero’s welcome

The Nigeria international returned to the Medical Park Arena on Sunday to cheer his teammates in their league game

Injured Ogenyi Onazi was given a superstar’s welcome by fans before Trabzonspor bowed to a 4-2 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The Super Eagles midfielder ruptured his achilles tendon last month during and remains a doubt to return to action before the end of the season.

With his recovery progressing well, the 26-year-old now wearing a leg brace and using a pair of clutches to aid his movement visited his teammates for their home game against the Turkish Super Lig leaders and was greeted with loud cheers from the supporters on Sunday.

Sakatlığına rağmen takımını yalnız bırakmayan Onazi’den üçlü şov pic.twitter.com/9O62p5qRmI — Trabzon Dergi (@TrabzonDergi) January 20, 2019

Before rupturing his Achilles, Onazi provided two goals in 16 league matches for the Black Sea Storm this season.

Trabzonspor are fifth in the Turkish top-flight table and are still in the running to secure a spot in Europe with three points behind second-placed Galatasaray.