Live Scores
Kaizer Chiefs

EXTRA TIME: The launch of the Carling Cup's Soweto Derby

Comments()
Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will turn on the style for the 2019-20 season opener, soon after the Africa Cup of Nations final

The Soweto Derby is scheduled to return to the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 27.

We showcase the launch of the Carling Cup with a collection of photos and videos from social media.

Some Tweets have indicated that Orlando Pirates had a stronger turnout at the event. It's no surprise when you read one Kaizer Chiefs fan state that they are still waiting for good news about improvements at the club.

Editors' Picks

The Amakhosi supporters are unhappy after a poor Premier Soccer League season and losing to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final. Chiefs didn't even qualify for the MTN8 Cup.

Vice captain Willard Katsande had this to say about Chiefs placing their frustrations behind them and looking forward.

“We take that blame as players, we take that blame as a team, we take that blame as senior players, that we failed," Katsande told the media.

“It’s my first time, so it’s very bad. That’s why I’m saying it’s very embarrassing to go out of the top eight because I know what it’s like playing in the MTN8,” he added.

From Pirates side, their captain was at the launch and this is what Happy Jele told the media at the Carling Cup launch.

"We are looking forward to next season. We want to keep the momentum going and try to win some silverware for the team," he added.

"It is a pre-season game. Winning the trophy will boost our morale going into the new season and it will also show that we mean business," he concluded.

You can enjoy all the anticipation for the Carling Cup below:

Article continues below

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close