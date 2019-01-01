EXTRA TIME: The launch of the Carling Cup's Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will turn on the style for the 2019-20 season opener, soon after the Africa Cup of Nations final

The Soweto Derby is scheduled to return to the iconic FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on July 27.

We showcase the launch of the Carling Cup with a collection of photos and videos from social media.

Some Tweets have indicated that had a stronger turnout at the event. It's no surprise when you read one fan state that they are still waiting for good news about improvements at the club.

The Amakhosi supporters are unhappy after a poor Premier Soccer League season and losing to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final. Chiefs didn't even qualify for the MTN8 Cup.

Vice captain Willard Katsande had this to say about Chiefs placing their frustrations behind them and looking forward.

“We take that blame as players, we take that blame as a team, we take that blame as senior players, that we failed," Katsande told the media.

“It’s my first time, so it’s very bad. That’s why I’m saying it’s very embarrassing to go out of the top eight because I know what it’s like playing in the MTN8,” he added.

From Pirates side, their captain was at the launch and this is what Happy Jele told the media at the Carling Cup launch.

"We are looking forward to next season. We want to keep the momentum going and try to win some silverware for the team," he added.

"It is a pre-season game. Winning the trophy will boost our morale going into the new season and it will also show that we mean business," he concluded.

You can enjoy all the anticipation for the Carling Cup below:

Great turnout from the supporters at the #CarlingCup launch today at Park Station. We can't wait for the season to start already💀💀💀👏👏👏#OnceAlways #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/A8fOcX2Wdo — Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) May 28, 2019

🔥🔥🔥🔥fire at the #CarlingCup Launch@KwestaDaKAR bringing the station to a stand still

The new innovations the champion fans can try include in the match could be Game Changers pic.twitter.com/OkV2S5ujzI — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) May 28, 2019

Today we launch the #CarlingCup@skhumbi looking serious...its all about to go down at Park Station Champion Fans this it your about to get your voice heard

We start at 12get here if u can pic.twitter.com/EDWym6wWzw — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) May 28, 2019

That’s a wrap at Park Station, the #CarlingCup is back and the future of football is in your hands! Keep tuned for all the latest news and updates. #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/Cgk2PP3ASp — Carling Black Label (@blacklabelsa) May 28, 2019

📌Park Station, Johannesburg is the place to be this afternoon as @blacklabelsa launches the #CarlingCup 🍻 pic.twitter.com/lFbJseVJ0u — M-Sports Marketing (@M_SportsSA) May 28, 2019

There are some off-the-field activities that we will be communicating to you about. Today we start with the #CarlingCup.



WE HAVE NOTHING BUT LOVE FOR YOU..



Amakhosi 4 Life! — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2019

Not hinting at anything, just noting the differences in representation of @KaizerChiefs and @orlandopirates at the 2019 #CarlingCup launch... pic.twitter.com/MzCpSaMqHD — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) May 28, 2019

Got you Champ - but still you’re are invited despite — Vina (@alfavina) May 29, 2019