EXTRA TIME: The late Chester Williams inspired Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar to watch rugby

It has been a difficult week in Southern Africa, and on Friday the country heard of the passing of one of their sporting heroes

Springbok legend Chester Williams passed away with a sudden heart-attack at the age of 49 in Cape Town on Friday.

South Africa mourned one of their rugby heroes who helped the nation lift the Rugby World Cup in 1995. He played 27 Tests for the Springboks between the years 1993 and 2000 and scored 14 tries.

Williams inspired many football lovers to start following rugby, including one of Bafana Bafana's most famous players, Steve Pienaar.

In his tribute to Williams, Pienaar posted the following message on Twitter.

"I was 14 and in high school. That was the first time I actually watched a full game of rugby and it was in South Africa. That was all because of Mr Chester Williams," wrote the former Everton, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund player.

The rugby icon inspired many more football players, and we take a look at some of the early tributes from South African football.

R.I.P. Chester Williams

I was 14 and in high school.That was the 1st time i actually watch a full game of rugby and it was in SA,that was all because of Mr Chester Williams. RIP #Legend 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) September 6, 2019

It's a scary thought to think that Chester Williams woke up this morning like anyone of us, healthy as an ox. Watched the Springboks game like anyone of us. Did his daily routine like anyone of us. Yet it was his time to go. Rest in Peace - a man that represented so much in SA



RIP Iconic Springboks winger Chester Williams, 49.

Now the 4th member of that great 1995 World Cup winning South African team to die, along with Joost van der Westhuizen, James Small & Ruben Kruger.

