EXTRA TIME: The late Chester Williams inspired Bafana Bafana legend Steven Pienaar to watch rugby
Springbok legend Chester Williams passed away with a sudden heart-attack at the age of 49 in Cape Town on Friday.
South Africa mourned one of their rugby heroes who helped the nation lift the Rugby World Cup in 1995. He played 27 Tests for the Springboks between the years 1993 and 2000 and scored 14 tries.
Williams inspired many football lovers to start following rugby, including one of Bafana Bafana's most famous players, Steve Pienaar.
In his tribute to Williams, Pienaar posted the following message on Twitter.
"I was 14 and in high school.That was the first time I actually watched a full game of rugby and it was in South Africa. That was all because of Mr Chester Williams," wrote the former Everton, Bidvest Wits and Dortmund player.
The rugby icon inspired many more football players, and we take a look at some of the early tributes from South African football.
R.I.P. Chester Williams— Vina (@alfavina) September 6, 2019
Farewell Champ pic.twitter.com/NsXRvvm9ag
Sad news coming in is that former Bok Chester Williams has died following a heart attack! Managed to interview this Legendrary rugby player so many times! pic.twitter.com/gYaH5eUYn1— Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) September 6, 2019
Our thoughts are with his family.... Such terrible and shocking news..... Chester Williams has passed away from a heart attack.#RIPChester 💔💔— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) September 6, 2019
It's a scary thought to think that Chester Williams woke up this morning like anyone of us, healthy as an ox. Watched the @Springboks game like anyone of us. Did his daily routine like anyone of us. Yet it was his time to go.— Michael Owen (@MichaelOwenZA) September 6, 2019
Rest in Peace - a man that represented so much in SA pic.twitter.com/gyQzgjGS0s
RIP Iconic Springboks winger Chester Williams, 49.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 6, 2019
Now the 4th member of that great 1995 World Cup winning South African team to die, along with Joost van der Westhuizen, James Small & Ruben Kruger.
And from that final, Jonah Lomu too. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/pzjjQvfRqQ
THE BLACK PEARL🏉💛💚.... R. I. P LEGEND 💔 #ChesterWilliams— Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) September 6, 2019
What a horrible week. 🚶🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/XjhHaew9DO
8 hours ago. 💔💔💔💔— AB Basson (@ABBasson17) September 6, 2019
R.I.P. #ChesterWilliams | https://t.co/C6GA9UpcNR
Very saddened at the passing of #ChesterWilliams. Legend and hero. #Bokke win this on for the legend— Jerome Damon (@jerome_k_damon) September 6, 2019
He did Kate 😢 https://t.co/KPipAbkBSY— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 6, 2019
May his soul RIP... https://t.co/tqVLZCaFDq— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) September 6, 2019
#RIPChesterWilliams pic.twitter.com/B79QSPPu5T— Sandile Ndumo (@Doc_Ndumo) September 6, 2019